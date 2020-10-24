3 Eye Make-up Looks To Steal From Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The five days of fashion at Lakme Fashion Week is where we get to see all the latest trends in both style and beauty. The Lakme Fashion Week runway has seen all sorts of make-up looks and trends.

The fashion show sure can tempt us into giving the make-up trends a shot. And with the festival season in full swing, there couldn't be a better time for some beauty inspiration.

If you are still stuck on what make-up to wear for the festivities, scroll down to get three eye make-up looks that are just perfect for a celebration. The best part? These looks are simple yet stylist to tap into the interest of subtle make-up lovers and will suit the quarantine festivities to the T.

The Quadruple-Winged Eyeliner Ever tried the double-winged eyeliner look? Well, the quadruple winged eyeliner look seems to be an upgraded version of the double-winged eyeliner. The eyeliner created using gold and white hues extended on upper and lower lash line was so stunning a look that we are already itching to try this. You certainly don't have to be as dramatic as extended till the hairline. Keep it sort, chic and stylish. Recommended Read: Blurred Lips Trend Is On The Rise! Here's How To Get It In 5 Easy Steps Solid Eyelids Opaque solid eyelids was a trend that first got the hype on Instagram. And seeing it on the Lakme Fashion Week runway truly wasn't a surprise. It is such a gorgeous look that is easy to create and instantly ups your beauty game. Match the shade with your dress, and you will shine at the festivities. Glossy Eyelids Want a glam look that isn't extravagant? The glossy eyelids were introduced in the make-up world a few years back and there is no going back now. A gold look has always been a go-to festival make-up look. But, when you want the glam of the gold look without the glitz, the golden glossy eyelids is the way to go. All Image Credits: Lakme Fashion Week Instagram