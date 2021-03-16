Grammy Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Sparkles In Pink And Purple Shimmery Eye Shadow, Which Look Did You Like More? Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The 63rd Grammy Awards was all about glitter and glamour as the celebrities put their best makeup look forward and stunned us. Among all was Dua Lipa, who looked like an absolute dream at the music night. The singer flaunted not one, not two, not three, but a total of four outfits and all of them were in pink shades with sparkles from head to toe. Talking about sparkle, Lipa's glittery makeup looks were something that took the glamour quotient to another level. She nailed different makeup looks in two shimmery eye shadows - one was pink and the other was purple. Her both the eye makeup looks were stunning and made our jaws drop. So, let us talk about her both looks and find which one was more impressive.

Dua Lipa's Purple Eyeshadow

Dua Lipa got ready in a sparkling slit dress and teamed it with shimmering make-up look. Actually, her eyes were the highlight of her entire makeup. She opted for metallic purple eye shadow and applied it all over her lids and tear-ducts. She topped off the metallic eyeshadow with glittery eye shadow that spruced up the glam quotient. The star applied a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line, black kohl on her waterline, and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and rounded out her look with a matte red lipstick. The lip liner gave her lips a fuller look and she looked beautiful.

Dua Lipa's Pink Eyeshadow

Dua Lipa sported a shimmering pink attire that consisted of a bralette crop top and shorts. However, it was her eye makeup look that was more shining than her attire. Keeping the base flawless, the glittery pink eye shadow was applied all over her lids and crease. Actually, multiple coats of eye shadow were applied on her eyes that made it darker and more sparkly. Soft black kohl and oodles of mascara, upped her eye makeup look. Her cheekbones were contoured and highlighted by a tint of soft blush. Lipa finished off her loop by applying pink lipstick and coating it with gloss.

So, which make-up look of Dua Lipa did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pics Source- Dua Lipa's Instagram