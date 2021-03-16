Just In
- 1 hr ago Ananya Panday Makes A Strong Case For Stripes; Take A Look At Her Stunning Outfits
-
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone’s Monochrome Picture In Bodycon Dress And Kohl-Rimmed Eyes Is Grabbing Everyone’s Attention
- 2 hrs ago Shiv Chalisa Lyrics In Hindi And English
- 2 hrs ago Shriya Pilgaonkar Stuns Us With Her Stunning Pastel Sharara Set And Statement Earrings
Don't Miss
- Movies Arjun Kanungo On Being Roped In For Radhe: Salman Khan Called Me And Wanted Me To Act
- News 5.86 crore doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to 71 countries as grants: Government
- Education IISc KVPY Result 2021 Released, Check All India Rank List And Merit List
- Technology STYX Neo Smartwatch Announced In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,499
- Automobiles Hero Glamour ‘100 Million Edition’ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 73,700
- Sports India vs England: Five held for anti-England protest at Pune cricket stadium
- Travel Kabini: Explore The Rich Wildlife
- Finance How to Download SBI Bank Account Statement on Mobile?
Grammy Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Sparkles In Pink And Purple Shimmery Eye Shadow, Which Look Did You Like More?
The 63rd Grammy Awards was all about glitter and glamour as the celebrities put their best makeup look forward and stunned us. Among all was Dua Lipa, who looked like an absolute dream at the music night. The singer flaunted not one, not two, not three, but a total of four outfits and all of them were in pink shades with sparkles from head to toe. Talking about sparkle, Lipa's glittery makeup looks were something that took the glamour quotient to another level. She nailed different makeup looks in two shimmery eye shadows - one was pink and the other was purple. Her both the eye makeup looks were stunning and made our jaws drop. So, let us talk about her both looks and find which one was more impressive.
Dua Lipa's Purple Eyeshadow
Dua Lipa got ready in a sparkling slit dress and teamed it with shimmering make-up look. Actually, her eyes were the highlight of her entire makeup. She opted for metallic purple eye shadow and applied it all over her lids and tear-ducts. She topped off the metallic eyeshadow with glittery eye shadow that spruced up the glam quotient. The star applied a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line, black kohl on her waterline, and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and rounded out her look with a matte red lipstick. The lip liner gave her lips a fuller look and she looked beautiful.
Dua Lipa's Pink Eyeshadow
Dua Lipa sported a shimmering pink attire that consisted of a bralette crop top and shorts. However, it was her eye makeup look that was more shining than her attire. Keeping the base flawless, the glittery pink eye shadow was applied all over her lids and crease. Actually, multiple coats of eye shadow were applied on her eyes that made it darker and more sparkly. Soft black kohl and oodles of mascara, upped her eye makeup look. Her cheekbones were contoured and highlighted by a tint of soft blush. Lipa finished off her loop by applying pink lipstick and coating it with gloss.
So, which make-up look of Dua Lipa did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pics Source- Dua Lipa's Instagram