Disha Patani's Dreamy Colour Pop Pastel Eyeshadow Is All You Need To Make Your Summer Look Interesting!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a big makeup admirer! She has not just been flaunting her love for makeup but has also been excelling her skills in it each day. The actress often posts pictures and videos on her Instagram and also runs a YouTube channel of her own, where she shares her gorgeous looks and makeup tutorial videos. No matter, wherever she goes, she always has perfect makeup on and the surprising part is that most of the time, the actress does her makeup herself and totally nails it.

From dewy to glam, Disha serves a lot of makeup ideas for different occasions and this time, she has summer goals for us. Recently, the Radhe actress shared a picture on Instagram, where she was seen flaunting dreamy colour pop eye shadow in the hues of lilac and blush-pink. She teamed her highlighted eye makeup look with glossy pink lip shade to balance the look. Her makeup looked very interesting and eye-catching and it's the look, which we all need to ace in summer season. Here's how you can recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Lilac eye shadow

• Clear gloss

• Mascara

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pale pink lipstick

• Lip glow oil

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face using the primer. Use dabbing motions to blend it in and allow it to sink into your skin for a few minutes.

• Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush,

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some blush-pink eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it over your lids. Take time, blend it in until you get the desired soft tone.

• Now, take the lilac eye shadow on the same flat eye shadow brush and apply it on your lids, from the middle to the outer corner of your eyes. Blend to avoid harsh lines.

• Apply the same eye shadow to the tear-ducts and also drag it to your lower lash line.

• Next, take the clear gloss and apply it on the tear-ducts to get the glossy look.

• Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry and then apply another coat.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick and top it off with lip glow oil.

• Lastly, set your makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

Disha Patani totally nailed her pastel makeup look while her burgundy highlighted curled locks, spruced up her look. So, what do you think about her this look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Disha Patani's Instagram