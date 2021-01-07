Deepika Padukone’s Mask Says ‘Say It With Your Eyes’ And Look Her Smokey Eyes Are Doing All The Talking Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who turned a year older on 5 January, celebrated her special day in a grand way with family, friends, and of course hubby Ranveer Singh. The actress hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai, which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shaheen Bhatt, and many others. The pictures from her grand celebration are now doing rounds on the internet, where the birthday girl is seen cutting the cake with Ranveer and paparazzi.

Like always, Deepika Padukone had her stunning and bold make-up on, which enhanced her look and she looked gorgeous as ever. The actress made a strong case for smokey eyes that was marked by dark eye shadow on her lids, crease, and lower lash line. She further upped her eye make-up look with black kohl on her waterline, a thin line of black eyeliner, and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Her base was flawless and she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She filled-in her brows perfectly, keeping it thick and pointed. Soft blush and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Not just her make-up was bold and beautiful but it was also her sleek and elegant bun that made her look classy and sophisticated. The Chhapaak actress pulled back all her tresses and tied it into a neat and tight bun. She also sported a black mask that said, 'Say it with your eyes' and by looking at her make-up, we can safely say that her smokey eyes surely did all the talking.

Coming to her outfit, Deepika wore a loose-sleeved turtle-neck black knitted sweater and teamed it with black leather pants. The diva completed her look with black heels and accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece.

So, what do you think about this look of Deepika Padukone? Let us know that in the comment section.