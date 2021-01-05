On Deepika Padukone’s Birthday, Her Regal Looks From Her Songs In Period-Drama Films Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 5 January 1986, Deepika Padukone marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 and today she is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry. In her 13-year film career, she has delivered numerous blockbusters and won the hearts of the audience. Among all, her powerful performance in period-drama films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are what that impressed us the most. Not just her acting was brilliant in the films but it was also her regal traditional looks that left us absolutely stunned. As Deepika turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her best regal outfits from the main song and dance numbers in these films and decode her outfits.

Deepika Padukone's Look In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

In the famous song Nagada Sang Dhol, Deepika Padukone amazed us with her epic dance performance and her beautiful look in a red lehenga. It was a plain straight lehenga, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and heavily embroidered golden border with some stone-work on it. The long pretty red and yellow dori at the side of her lehenga enhanced the look of her lehenga. She teamed it up with a half-sleeved matching blouse that featured a heavy stone work. The actress draped a same-patterned dupatta over her one shoulder and tucked it with her lehenga. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a nath, silver metallic bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with a black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone's Look In Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone looked no less than a diva as she slayed in an ivory lehenga in the song Mohe Rang Do Laal. Her voluminous heavy lehenga was accentuated by vertical golden stripes and thick golden sequin border. She teamed her lehenga with a quarter-sleeved choli that featured intricate shiny golden prints and draped an equally pretty shimmering dupatta over her head. The actress upper her regal look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a nath with a chain, shimmering kadas, rings, and chain waistband. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a side braided tail and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, and maroon lip tint. This is one of our favourite looks of the actress.

Deepika Padukone's Look In Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone yet again left everyone stunned with her dance performance and traditional look in the song Ghoomar. She donned a heavy red and black lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered patterns and sequin border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved olive-green blouse that featured embellished golden patterns. The diva draped two red sheer dupattas- one she wore over her head while the other one she draped it over her one shoulder, covering her blouse. Her jewellery game was also very strong. She opted for a gold-toned maang tikka, mathapatti, a nath with a chain, a pair of jhumkis, heavy choker, necklaces, heavy red, golden and white bangles and kadas, and big metallic rings. Deepika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by a red bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved these traditional regal looks of Deepika Padukone from her period-drama films. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone!

Pic Credits: T-Series, Eros Now