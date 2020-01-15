The Ultimate Celebrity-Inspired Festival Makeup Ideas To Rock This Season

View this post on Instagram @zaralarsson wearing 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award winner @armani at The #FashionAwards on Monday. @gettyimages A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:30am PST 1. The Crease Look Donned at the British Fashion Council awards by Zara Larrson, the creased eyeliner look is an interesting take on the winged eyeliner. The thing about festivals is that you get to try new looks and nobody will complain. Do your normal make-up but then make it stand out by thinly tracing the crease of your eyes and winging it out at the ends. If you are going for an eyeshadow, we suggest you do a simple monochromatic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:32pm PST 2. The Inner Corner Pop Look Why not play with some colour this festive season? The pop of colour in the inner corner of the eyes livens up even a basic look. You can go for any neon or bright colour that matches or contrasts with your outfit.

View this post on Instagram Bell bottoms and braids w @anilc68 @shaleenanathani @amitthakur_hair 🖤 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:31am PST 6. The Nude Look If you are not attracted to the bright colours but not oppose to glamour, go for the sizzling nude look. Add some glittery shadow to your eyelids, put on a nude lip shade that meshes with your skin tone and use the mascara to really accentuate your eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:03am PST 7. The No-Makeup Make-up Look If you are not a fan of heavy make-up looks and want to keep things natural, we get you. The festive season doesn't mean you have to put on layers of make-up. In that case, the no-makeup make-up look is your saviour. Anushka Sharma tells you how to ace the look. Fill in your brows, smudge up the lower lash line, put on your everyday lipstick and add some highlighter on your cheekbones and you are good to go!