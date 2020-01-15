ENGLISH

    The Ultimate Celebrity-Inspired Festival Makeup Ideas To Rock This Season

    By

    With the festive season coming up it is the time to get to filter through the Instagram for inspiration. Apart from your attire (which we know you must have ready by now), the highlight of your look will be your make-up. Even if you are not a make-up person, festivals make you want to doll up.

    Last year has been a great year for beauty enthusiasts. With all the movie promotions, award show nights and that airport looks, we have quite an arsenal of jaw-dropping make-up looks. Needless to say, our favourite celebrities are on a beauty streak! But it can be quite tiring and confusing to filter through all these looks and choose the one for you. So, no matter if you are a beginner or pro at the make-up game, we've some stunning make-up looks that will make this festive season even more special and fetch you some amazing compliments.

    1. The Crease Look

    Donned at the British Fashion Council awards by Zara Larrson, the creased eyeliner look is an interesting take on the winged eyeliner. The thing about festivals is that you get to try new looks and nobody will complain.

    Do your normal make-up but then make it stand out by thinly tracing the crease of your eyes and winging it out at the ends. If you are going for an eyeshadow, we suggest you do a simple monochromatic look.

    2. The Inner Corner Pop Look

    Why not play with some colour this festive season? The pop of colour in the inner corner of the eyes livens up even a basic look. You can go for any neon or bright colour that matches or contrasts with your outfit.

    3. The Shiny Cheeks Look

    Shiny cheeks have become the flavour of the season. Many people have realised the power of highlighting. For a refreshing look this festive season, line your eyes, put on the lipstick and sparkle up the look with some blinding highlighter on the high points of your face.

    4. The Metallic Eyes Look

    Can we ever get bored with metallic make-up? Well, we hope not! This festive season, keep it simple yet stunning by adding some metallic colours to your eyes and lips. It won't take much time to create this look but the impact would last. The metallic texture will do the heavy-lifting for you. Your job is to just choose the right metallic shade suitable for the occasion.

    5. The Heavily Kohled Eyes look

    Kohl is often the only make-up product that we carry or wear. But, with a little bit of creativity and intensity, you can create your entire look with it. And if the heavily kohled look intimidates you, festivals are the best time to beat it.

    Kalki Koechlin rocked this look for a photo shoot and the dark eyes coupled with the nude lip is oozing intense vibes. You just need to go all in with your kohl, blend and smudge it a little and you have this look.

    6. The Nude Look

    If you are not attracted to the bright colours but not oppose to glamour, go for the sizzling nude look. Add some glittery shadow to your eyelids, put on a nude lip shade that meshes with your skin tone and use the mascara to really accentuate your eyes.

    7. The No-Makeup Make-up Look

    If you are not a fan of heavy make-up looks and want to keep things natural, we get you. The festive season doesn't mean you have to put on layers of make-up. In that case, the no-makeup make-up look is your saviour.

    Anushka Sharma tells you how to ace the look. Fill in your brows, smudge up the lower lash line, put on your everyday lipstick and add some highlighter on your cheekbones and you are good to go!

    8. The Embellished Creased Eyeliner Look

    The hottest beauty trends are amazing to look at and carry. But who told that you can't tweak them a bit? Well, that is exactly what Lucy Boynton did on the Golden Globes 2020. Lucy added some sparkly embellishments to the much-loved crease eyeliner look. We loved her take on the creased-eyeliner look. If you want to try something new and different this festive season, this is the look you want to go for.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
