Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar Wedding: The Bride-To-Be’s Mehendi Look Is All About Cute Hairstyle And Pink Makeup Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding bells are ringing for singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar. While the duo is all set to tie the knot today on July 16, the festivities have already begun. Yesterday, the bride-to-be took to her Instagram feed to share the pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. Dressed in pink attire, Disha looked extremely pretty but her cute braid hairstyle and pink makeup look stole all the limelight. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyle and makeup look and discuss it in detail for bridal beauty goals.

So, in the pictures of her Mehendi ceremony, Disha Parmar was seen rocking the perfect bridal look with her adorable hairstyle and glam makeup. Talking about her hairstyle first, well, the actress parted her hair from the centre and made thin braids on both sides, which looked almost like a hairband. Just behind the braid, she wore white floral pieces that upped her lovely hairstyle. The bride-to-be let her remaining hair open and added beautiful curls to them from the ends. Her hairstyle was amazingly made by hairstylist Pinall.

On the other hand, her makeup was also on point. She sported pink makeup look and it was done by Priyanshi Kapadia. The base of her makeup was flawless and was marked by primer, illuminating foundation, and concealer. Her brows were well-filled but looked natural. The actress applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a sleek line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. Her eyelids were highlighted by shimmery light pink eye shadow. Disha stuck the false eyelashes to her original ones and coated them with oodles of mascara. Her forehead, cheekbones, nose, and jawline were contoured and oodles of highlighter. She blushed up the apple of her cheekbones with a tint of pink blush and coral-pink lipstick.

Disha Parmar looked very pretty as she flaunted her henna-adorned hands while her beautiful earrings and heavy choker, elevated her look.

We absolutely loved this look of Disha Parmar from her Mehendi ceremony and now we can't wait to see how beautiful she will look as a bride today. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Disha Parmar's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 18:30 [IST]