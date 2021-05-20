Just In
7 Beauty And Makeup Lessons You Need To Take From Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Feed
Katrina Kaif has stolen millions of hearts with her flawless looks and stunning personality. She is a true inspiration we all need, be it on the fitness front or on the beauty front. Talking about her beauty, well, the way the actress has emerged as a makeup influencer, we're all impressed and we love talking notes from her. In fact, Katrina also runs a brand called Kay Beauty by Katrina, which has got great reviews. Though the actress loves to keep it soft and minimal but at times she also comes up with some amazing makeup looks on Instagram that totally inspires us. From bold eyes to proper skin care routine to minimal makeup, the diva's feed is full of beauty lessons we all need in our daily regime. So, today we have come up with 7 beauty and makeup lessons from Katrina Kaif's Instagram feed. Take a look.
1. The Power Of Bold Eyes
Whether putting on thick strokes of eyeliner or covering up the lids with eye shadow, let's accept bold eye makeup has its own magic. It not only draws people's attention but also boosts confidence. Katrina Kaif picked up glittering sea-green eye shadow from the palette and applied it all over her lids and to her lower lash line as well. With her this look, she clearly showed us the power of bold eye makeup.
2. Get Trendy With Beachy Waves
We all know how our hair can spice up our look, when nothing else works. Beachy waves are super trendy these days but it's not everyone's cup of tea to get it right. But if you get it, you're sure to look flawless and you don't even need a mirror to check out. Katrina Kaif loves beachy waves and after looking at her, we too have all our hearts on this stunning hairstyle.
3. Minimal Is More
Putting on less makeup doesn't fade away your beauty. Sometimes, we end up putting too much makeup that it spoils our original beauty and features - those pretty eyes and natural pink lips. Of course, who doesn't love putting on makeup? After all, makeup enhances our look, right? But let's keep it a bit natural and go for a minimal makeup. A slightly kohled eyes and a light lipstick will surely spruce up your look without stealing the thunder of your natural beauty.
4. Glow Up With Oodles Of Highlighter
For all those who don't know, you know you can turn your look into a glamorous one in just a click with a highlighter. While you're in no mood to put makeup or running late for a party, just do basic makeup and highlight your cheekbones with oodles of highlighter. A highlighter can glow up your skin instantly and no one can tell you this beauty tip better than our very own Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif!
5. Good Skin-Care Routine
No doubt, makeup helps in hiding those scars and acne and at last, gives you a perfect glamorous look. But relying only on makeup to make you look beautiful all the time is never a good idea. To keep your skin healthy and glowing, it's very important to follow a proper and good skin-care routine. And for the inspiration, look up to Katrina Kaif!
6. When Nothing Works, Go For Smokey Eyes
Smokey eye makeup trend has been in the spotlight for many years and trust us, it's going to stay for long. There's no denying the fact that smokey eyes can grab the eyeballs in no time and it's something which you can always rely on, when nothing works. Highlight your eyes with smudged kohl and apply a nice coat of mascara, and you're all set to make statement!
7. Up Your Brow Game
When our eyebrows grow fast, we quickly run to the nearby salon to get them done as soon as possible. Why? Of course, they don't look good and spoil the look of our beautiful face, right? However, eyebrow pencils come to the rescue when you have to go the party and you have absolutely no time to run to a parlour. With the help of an eyebrow pencil, you can fill, define, and shape your brows the way you want in just a few minutes.
So, do you find these beauty tips by Katrina Kaif helpful? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram