7 Beauty And Makeup Lessons You Need To Take From Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Feed

1. The Power Of Bold Eyes Whether putting on thick strokes of eyeliner or covering up the lids with eye shadow, let's accept bold eye makeup has its own magic. It not only draws people's attention but also boosts confidence. Katrina Kaif picked up glittering sea-green eye shadow from the palette and applied it all over her lids and to her lower lash line as well. With her this look, she clearly showed us the power of bold eye makeup.

2. Get Trendy With Beachy Waves We all know how our hair can spice up our look, when nothing else works. Beachy waves are super trendy these days but it's not everyone's cup of tea to get it right. But if you get it, you're sure to look flawless and you don't even need a mirror to check out. Katrina Kaif loves beachy waves and after looking at her, we too have all our hearts on this stunning hairstyle.

3. Minimal Is More Putting on less makeup doesn't fade away your beauty. Sometimes, we end up putting too much makeup that it spoils our original beauty and features - those pretty eyes and natural pink lips. Of course, who doesn't love putting on makeup? After all, makeup enhances our look, right? But let's keep it a bit natural and go for a minimal makeup. A slightly kohled eyes and a light lipstick will surely spruce up your look without stealing the thunder of your natural beauty.

4. Glow Up With Oodles Of Highlighter For all those who don't know, you know you can turn your look into a glamorous one in just a click with a highlighter. While you're in no mood to put makeup or running late for a party, just do basic makeup and highlight your cheekbones with oodles of highlighter. A highlighter can glow up your skin instantly and no one can tell you this beauty tip better than our very own Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif!

5. Good Skin-Care Routine No doubt, makeup helps in hiding those scars and acne and at last, gives you a perfect glamorous look. But relying only on makeup to make you look beautiful all the time is never a good idea. To keep your skin healthy and glowing, it's very important to follow a proper and good skin-care routine. And for the inspiration, look up to Katrina Kaif!

6. When Nothing Works, Go For Smokey Eyes Smokey eye makeup trend has been in the spotlight for many years and trust us, it's going to stay for long. There's no denying the fact that smokey eyes can grab the eyeballs in no time and it's something which you can always rely on, when nothing works. Highlight your eyes with smudged kohl and apply a nice coat of mascara, and you're all set to make statement!