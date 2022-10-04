Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival: A Shade For Every Occasion! Up To 50% Off On Lip Colours
Ladies and gents, take out your wallets - Amazon Great Indian Festival got up to 50% off on lip colours. Lipstick is always a go-to, whether for a quick fix or a more detailed party look. It instantly transforms your face from drab to diva. Putting on a shade of the deepest reds is sure enough to boost your confidence through the roof. So what are you waiting for? Head to Amazon and get all your favourites - on sale!
1. Belora Paris Long Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick
With skin-loving ingredients like Jojoba oil, Sunflower, Shea butter & Vitamin E, Belora Paris Long Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick, I Leave No Evidence makes sure your lips feel hydrated & nourished on application. One stroke application gives you high coverage, no feathering, and striking colour. This lipstick is specially crafted without the most commonly found harmful ingredients - silicones that age your skin, don't let it breathe, and have many harmful health effects. It's a long-lasting liquid lipstick that won't dry your lips out. You've got to try it to believe it!
Get it here.
2. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick
Designed to deliver an extremely matte finish with a cushiony yet comfortable lightweight feel, the Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick Ultimattes are slim lipsticks from Maybelline New York. Texture-blurring gels give an Extreme matte finish High-performance pigments deliver intense, bold colour. Jojoba oil makes it comfortable and lightweight. Color Sensation lipsticks glide on your lips effortlessly. You can define, line, and fill your lips with Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liners that match your lipstick.
Get it here.
3. LAKMÉ Lipstick Red Velvet (Matte)
With Lakmé 9to5 Primer+Matte Lipstick, you get a long-lasting, smooth matte finish that gives your lips a long-lasting finish! It glides on smoothly and feels exceptionally comfortable and lightweight. With 14-hour long stay power, it's your perfect companion in conquering the day! It's got a built-in primer that ensures the colour settles onto your lips evenly. Say goodbye to touch-ups throughout the day with this lipstick. Available in 20 intensely rich, matte shades!
Get it here.
4. Plume Luxe Matte Liquid Gloss
The Plume Plush Matte Lipstick is a super creamy lipstick with a unique lightweight formula that lasts 8 hours. It's hydrating and nourishing, infused with vitamin E oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter that keep your lips moisturizing for hours. A creamy soft matte formula glides smoothly on your lips. It's easy to apply and very comfortable. The pigment-rich formula gives intense colour in a single swipe. It comes in 8 flattering colours to match any outfit.
Get it here.
5. Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick
Infused with apricot oil to hydrate and moisturize your lips and avocado oil to keep your lips soft and supple, Kiro non-stop airy liquid matte lipstick keeps you looking good all day. You can kiss and not tell if you use Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick! It's 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and safe to use on any lip. It's also smudge-proof once it dries off.
Get it here.
6. Nykaa MATTE-ilicious Lip Crayon
This perfectly pigmented crayon from Nykaa gives you the coverage of matte lipstick; the precision in the combination of Vitamin E and Shea Butter creates a plush texture that adds youthful plumpness in one hot minute. Line, fill, and dab on your cheeks for a natural flush.
Get it here.
7. Faces Canada Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips + Primer
You'll look great all day long with FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips + Primer. The matte lipstick lasts 9 hours straight. Developed with a built-in moisturizing formula, you'll have smooth and creamy application and constant lip care with an in-built primer that keeps the lips hydrated and gives them a flawless HD finish. Cruelty-free and paraben-free.
Get it here.
8. Chambor Extreme Wear Transferproof Liquid Lipstick
A long-lasting, transfer-proof liquid lipstick with a creamy matte finish. Chambor Extreme Wear Transfer proof Liquid Lipstick provides deep, intense colour with minimal effort. You will almost forget you're wearing anything on your lips; they feel light. They're super pigmented; you can cover your lips in a single stroke.
Get it here.
9. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss
Lip Plumping Gloss by e.l.f provides intense hydration in a fashionable formula that soothes and hydrates lips while it volumizes. Vitamin E and coconut oil are infused, which nourish and nourish the lips on a deep level, making them feel supple and soft.
Get it here.
10. Colorbar Matte me as I am Lipcolor
Colorbar's Matte me as I am Lipcolor is an indulgent creaminess infused with a velvety matte finish. One stroke is all you need to achieve luscious creaminess while being lightweight and non-irritating. Since this product has no parabens, mineral oils, or allergens, all you get is a soft matte colour.
Get it here.
