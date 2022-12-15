Just In
Alia Bhatt Makeup: Steps To Recreate Alia Bhatt's Glowy, Illuminated Look
Alia Bhatt's makeup artist Puneet Saini always creates breathtaking looks! To illustrate this point, Saini's makeup look for Alia for a movie promotion had her looking like the most sophisticated Indian disco ball - if disco balls were minimalist. You know.
There's no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and beautiful Bollywood actors. She's loved not just for her impressive career, but also for her ability to serve looks-on-looks.
When it comes to makeup, the new momma likes to do the "nude" look, believing that 'less is more'. And boy, does it ever look good! You just continue believing in what you believe, Alia!
The best part is that, even if you are not able to fine-tune as much as Saini, you can still try Alia Bhatt's makeup look.
Here is a step-by-step guide to recreating Alia Bhatt's glowy makeup look at home.
Steps To Recreate Alia Bhatt's Glowy, Illuminated Look
Here are the steps to recreate alia bhatt's glowy, illuminated look in six easy steps:
Step 1: In order to achieve a sheer finish, you should choose a fluid foundation rather than a matte foundation. It is important to apply this foundation with a stipple makeup brush rather than a foundation brush since foundation brushes are designed to cover, whereas this foundation is designed to enhance your skin.
Step 2: The base should be applied with a sheer, rather than opaque, silver pigment that creates a soft sheen instead of glitter, followed by a sheen in hues of slate grey, followed by a soft sheen of silver pigment.
Step 3: Instead of using a liner or kajal on your eyes, mirror the same colors on the waterline and finish the eyes by using lots of mascara to give them a rounded look.
Step 4: Depending on how strong your eyebrows are, you might want to emphasize your eyebrow arches for this look. You can avoid doing this step if you don't feel comfortable doing so.
Step 5: It is best to mix several blushes together to achieve a softer pink shade for your cheeks, and then finish off with a hint of highlighter on your cheekbones.
Step 6: In order to complete the look, you should pick out a lip pencil and lipstick in a softer, English rose shade of pink and layer them with a nude lip gloss to make the look look complete.
Always try out the makeup look few times before you actually would like to début it to the world - so that you can finesse the look around your face and how it suits your style.
