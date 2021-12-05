Ahead Of Katrina Kaif’s Wedding, 5 Awesome Makeup And Hairstyling Lessons From Her Instagram Feed Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot soon with Vicky Kaushal and we are wondering what outfit and should would wear on the day but before her wedding, let's talk about her makeup looks. Katrina Kaif is someone we all look up to when it comes to makeup and she has her own beauty brand Kay Beauty by Katrina too. So, here are 5 awesome makeup and hairstyling tips from Katrina Kaif's Instagram feed.

Lesson One: This Winters, Go Bold With Red Lip Shade

Katrina Kaif beckoned us to pull of a matte lip shade with her striking red lip colour and matching nail lacquer too, which went well with her outfit. The base makeup in comparison was subtle and the eye makeup with just a whiff of kohl and mascara was lightly done too, in order to make the red hues stand out. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, come the dull grey mornings of the winter season, you can opt for a bold lip shade.

Lesson Two: Long Hair Means Longer Ponytail

The actress also went for a long ponytail look for the Miss India event. She wore a fringe-detailed red dress, gemstone earrings, and a stack of gold-toned bangles. And her makeup was beautifully done with nude-pink touches and slightly winged kohl. The real highlight of her look was the long sleek ponytail that added a dramatic touch to her look. With long hair, we often feel reluctant to try making ponytail but with inspiration like Katrina Kaif, one can feel free to try out this look.

Lesson Three: The Wet Glassy Look Should Be Tried

If you are at one of those effervescent parties, you can ditch the heavy makeup look for a more dewy-fresh one, just like Katrina Kaif did once for the GQ event. Her look was accentuated by highlighted cheekbones with a whiff of bronzer, the lip shade was glossy pink, and the eye shadow with kohl and pink touches upped her look. Moreover, the wet side-parted curled tresses rounded out her look.

Lesson Four: Make Room For Soft Curls Too

Katrina Kaif also surprised us with her soft curls too and while this look of hers was from the movie, Bharat, she convinced us to give soft curls a shot too. The middle-parted highlighted copper tresses absolutely elevated her style quotient and so often, women with straight hair need some inspiration to try curls, well Katrina Kaif can totally beckon you. In comparison, her makeup was light with nude touches and heavy kohl.

Lesson Five: No Saying No To Smokey Eye Makeup

Smokey eye makeup is not only easy to do but it can also spruce up your look and make you look a class apart in no time. This makeup look is classic for a reason and just like Katrina Kaif, you should try the smokey look. So, first apply smokey kajal on the upper and lower lash line and then use a smudger or smudge the lash line for the same effect. While, she upped her look with smokey eye makeup, her lip shade was light pink, which added a balance to her look.

So, which makeup and hairstyling lesson from Katrina Kaif's Instagram feed is the most inspiring? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram

