Sonam Kapoor's Colourful Eye Make-up Is What You Need For The Upcoming Party! Make Up Tips oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a colourful appearance at the recent Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards in Mumbai where she chose to flaunt a pink & green colour combination ensemble from Celia Kritharioti's Spring Summer 2019 collection. While the actress received a lot of dislikes for her number, she undoubtedly received praises for her make-up, especially her colourful eye make-up that was the main highlight of her appearance.

If you want to re-create Sonam's look of the day, here is a step-by-step breakdown just for you:

Start off by cleansing your face. Wash your face with a hydrating an oil control face wash.

Next, apply a toner.

Once you have applied a toner, start off with the make-up by applying a mattifying primer followed by a matte finish foundation. Ensure that you do not overdo the foundation and apply a thin base.

Next, take some concealer and apply it wherever necessary. Do not apply the concealer to the entire face as it will make your face look cakey. If you have dark spots, dark circles or blemishes, apply the concealer to hide it skilfully.

Once you are done with the base, move on to dab some matte contouring powder under your cheekbones, over your temples, and along the sides of your nose and jawline. Use a fluffy brush to blend the contour powder in a circular and upward motion.

Next, apply some blush to the apples of your cheeks.

After that, use a highlighter to enhance the high points of your face, especially cheekbones.

Moving on to the eyeshadow part, apply an eye base primer on your eyelids. Then, pick up a blue shade eyeshadow, and with the help of a damp brush, apply it to the inner corner of your eyes and blend it toward the outer corner. Ensure that it does not spread all over your eyelids.

Next, pick a purple colour, and using the damp brush apply it to the outer corner of your eyes. The trick here lies that although the blue and purple eyeshadows look like they have been blended, they should stay separate.

Now, pick a soft yellow shade and apply it lightly at the inner corner of the eyes and slightly blend it to get a soft finish.

Lastly, use a pink-hued pencil and apply it to your lower lash line.

To complete Sonam's look, use a brown coloured kajal and apply it to your top as well as bottom lash lines and then move on to curling your lashes and applying a thick coat of mascara to give your eyes the perfect colourful and dreamy look.

For your lips, apply a pink coloured lipstick and finish off your look of the day.

Wasn't it quite easy to re-create Sonam's look? Well, if you think Sonam's make-up was really pretty, why don't you give it a try and flaunt that stunning look of yours at the next party you attend!