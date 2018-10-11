Highlighter is an important part of make-up. It makes your face look brighter. As the name suggests, highlighter assists you in highlighting the prominent features of your face, thus bringing attention to the minutest detail.

While highlighter forms an essential part of your make-up kit, it is not always necessarily be used. But, for those who like to use it, here are 5 unusual highlighter hacks you need to know. We all know that a highlighter is mainly used to highlight your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, and your jawline. But, there are other aspects of your face which need to be highlighted. Want to know what these aspects are? Read on...

5 Unusual Highlighter Hacks You Must Know

1. Always highlight under the blush

While applying highlighter, one must remember that it should not only be limited to defining your cheekbones or your jawline. You can also apply highlighter under your blush - meaning you can first apply highlighter on your face and then apply a blush on top of it. It will help to give you a glow from within.

2. Apply highlighter on your lips

When you apply highlighter on your face, why keep your lips out of it? You can simply dab a little bit of highlighter on your lips. By that, what we mean is, you need to apply a lipstick or a lip gloss first and then dab a little bit of highlighter on it.

Also, if you want to get that perfect pout, try applying a bit of highlighter on the very centre portion of your lips and you won't be disappointed.



3. Highlight your cupid's bow

It is always good to highlight the best aspects of your face while doing make-up. And, not everybody has those perfectly defined lips with a properly shaped cupid's bow. But, if you do, you can very well highlight it. Bring attention to your cupid's bow or the space between your nose and lips and get pout ready!

4. Use it as eyeshadow

Well, did you know that you can use highlighter as an eyeshadow too? The only think one must remember while using highlighter as an eyeshadow is that it will give your eyes a shimmery look. So, if that is what you want, go ahead and swipe some highlighter over your eyes.

5. Dust it under your eyes

This is something not many would know. You can mix a little bit of highlighter with your concealer and dust it under your eyes using a sponge. It will instantly brighten up your eyes. Smart way to do it, isn't it? But there's another way to brighten up your dull looking eyes using some foundation and setting powder. All you need to do is mix a bit of your usual setting powder with some foundation and dust it right below your eyes. It will also instantly brighten up your look and make your eyes look bigger.

Do try this easy tips and tricks and make use of your highlighter in more than one ways to brighten up your look.