Get Rid Of Chipped Nails With These Easy Tips And Tricks

Perfectly painted nail paints can raise your beauty quotient by notches. On the other hand, chipped nail paints can look extremely unsightly.

Anyone who has painted their nails at home knows that chipping of the paint is inevitable after a few days. However, it does not have to be that way, as it is rather easy to prevent the nail polish from chipping.

Numerous women all over the world apply nail paints at home and follow certain expert-approved tips to keep it from chipping. These tips can make a world of difference to the final result and help you give your nails a salon-like treatment.

In case you're wondering what those tips are, we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of tips that can prevent your nail paint from chipping.

Follow these tips to get salon-like perfection. Take a look at them here:

1. Apply Nail Polish On Clean Nails

This is the first tip that can come in handy while applying nail paints at home. Always, prep your nails before applying paints. Make sure that there is no dirt, cream or oil on your fingernails. Also, it is essential to ensure that your nails are completely dry before you start with a base coat.

2. Start With A Base Coat

A base coat is something that you should never give a miss. Not only does it keep your nail polish from chipping but also prevents your nails from staining and becoming discoloured. Select a good-quality base coat from a top brand and apply it before applying a nail polish.

3. Apply Multiple Thin Coats

A lot of women make the mistake of applying thick coats of nail paints. Instead, one should apply multiple layers of thin coats. It will prevent your nail polish from chipping too easily and also give your nails a neat look.

4. Allow The Paint To Dry

This is the next tip that you should follow for a salon-like nail spa at home. After applying a coat, you should wait for at least 2 minutes before applying the next coat. Not letting the paint dry properly is one of the most common reasons for chipping.

5. Dip Your Painted Fingernails In Cold Water

This is another tip that can keep your nail polish from chipping. Dipping polished fingernails in cold water is a fast and effective way of drying the paint. If you're pressed for time and cannot wait for 2-3 minutes to let the paint dry completely, just try dipping the nails in ice cold water.

6. Apply A Top Coat Every Once A While

Lastly, to keep your nail polish from chipping, it is essential to apply a top coat every once a while. A top coat acts as a protective layer and prevents the nail paint from chipping. So, every once a while, apply a thin layer on top of your nail polish to keep unsightly problems like chipping at bay.