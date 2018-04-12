Got Sensitive Eyes & Skin? Try Out These Excellent Makeup Tips

Women with sensitive eyes need to wear their eye makeup carefully. This is because sensitive eyes are prone to an infection if you do not wear it properly. Yes, there are times when you want to try out new looks; but are often limited because your eyes do not agree with the products that you use.

You want to create a flawless smokey-eye look, but the mascara, eyeliners, eyeshadows leave your eyelids stinging and then the rest of your eyes turns red and puffy. But that does not mean you cannot wear makeup at all. All you need to do is be a little bit aware of the products that you are using and the way to apply them.

The skin around our eyes are very sensitive and it is often exposed to irritants and allergens, and if you rub your eyes with dirty fingers, then chances are your eyes will become red and puffy. So, please make sure that you do not rub your eyes. But even so, if you still experience irritation and itchiness, then go for a patch test.

Patch tests are allergy tests, wherein patches are applied to the skin and each patch represents a potential skin allergen. It can also identify a pigment, preservative, or fragrance that you may be allergic to or you may not be able to tolerate.

So, today, we bring to you 10 tips for eye makeup for sensitive eyes. Let's take a look:

1. Use A Clean Brush:

It is very important to use a clean brush for sensitive eyes. Clean your brush regularly because dirt gets accumulated as you keep on using your brush. If your brush is dirty, then your eyes are easily prone to infections. Make sure you clean your brush with a mild shampoo and dry them with a clean cloth or a towel.

2. Clean Your Hands:

Always clean your hands before you apply your eye makeup. Sensitive eyes are prone to an infection, so clean hands will prevent the irritants from transferring to your eyes. Also, do not rub your eyes while applying or removing your makeup.

3. Opt For Creamy Shadows:

Powder shadows are not good for sensitive eyes, as it will irritate your eyes and will flake. Creamy shadows are good for sensitive eyes, since they do not flake. Stay away from glittery or shimmery eyeshadows, as these products will irritate your eyes.

4. Do Not Line Your Inner Eye:

Some of us use white kohl pencil to line our inner eye line, as this will help to make our eyes look bigger. But, unfortunately, women with sensitive eyes should avoid this step. Instead, they should use a pencil or a liner outside the lash line.

5. Invest In Good Products:

Use brand that does not use fragrances in their products, as this could potentially irritate your eyes. Well, there are various brands in the market that's targeted to sensitive eyes, but be cautious when you choose your product.

6. Replace Your Products Frequently:

Women with sensitive eyes need to be extra careful while using makeup on their eyes. If you have products at home that you haven't used for a long time, it's best that you discard them. Even if you have kept it clean, there are risks of bacteria getting into your eye makeup product. So, make it a habit of replacing your products often.

7. Foundation And Primer:

The main purpose of a primer and a foundation is to provide a smooth canvas, so that your makeup stays on your face. Primers and foundations, when applied to the sensitive skin around the eyes, will act as a shield and will not cause irritation to the eyes. There are different primers and foundations that are made, especially for the eye area, which is smoother than other ordinary primers. So, choose your makeup wisely and blend them gently on your skin before you apply your makeup.

8. Avoid Mascaras With Fibres:

Mascaras with fibres tend to fall into your eyes just like powder eyeshadows and this can irritate your eyes. But if you still want to add volume to your eyelashes, then opt for mascaras without fibres, or you can try volumizing products as well. Volumizing products will boost the lash thickness and make your eyes look beautiful.

9. Always Remove Your Makeup Before Sleeping:

Yes, there are times when you are tired or lazy and you just tend to sleep without removing your makeup. But always make it a habit of removing your makeup, especially if you have sensitive eyes. Always remove your eye makeup with a mild cleanser, as this will help protect your eyes from infections.

10. Use Eye Drops:

Use eye drops 30 minutes before you apply your eye makeup. If you do not give enough time, then your eyes may be even more sensitive when you apply your makeup. This, in turn, will make your eyes watery.