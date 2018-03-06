Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older

1. Wrong Use Of Foundation:

Different types of foundations suit different skin types. As we age, our skin loses its elasticity and it produces less moisture, so it would be best not to go for a foundation that is too mattifying, as that can make your skin look flat and dry, and even emphasize lines and wrinkles that are forming.

There are also different methods of application that suit people. While some people may have better results using a foundation brush for blending in the product, some people tend to prefer a sponge. We feel that a sponge gives a more airbrushed effect.

2. Not Prepping The Skin:

Prepped skin looks a lot better when it has makeup on, than skin that is not prepped at all. When you prep your skin, makeup goes on smoother and lasts a lot longer. Prepping includes exfoliating to remove the dead skin cells and moisturising well, so that your skin drinks up the moisture.

Skipping moisturiser would make your makeup look streaky and patchy. Along with this, you must use a primer, to make sure there is a barrier between your skin and the makeup, and to ensure that you are applying makeup on a clean canvas of your skin, after all your pores are blurred by the primer.

3. Misuse Of Concealer:

There are two ways in which concealer can be misused. One is when you use too much concealer. Using too much concealer can make the makeup crease and settle into your fine lines, making them even more prominent.

The other mistake is, using concealer that is too light. Lighter concealers are used for highlighting purposes. The light shade of concealer can actually highlight your flaws a lot more. Using the right shade of concealer can mask your under-eye circles and crow's feet under the eyes and make you look younger.

4. Too Much Blush:

Blush is meant to be swept on to the apples of your cheeks to give you a soft, natural-looking flush. It gives you the appearance of a healthy complexion, and a youthful glow when used correctly. A lot of people use too much blush, making the face look garish and unnatural. If the blush is applied at the wrong places, then too it makes you look too old.

5. Dark Lipstick:

Sure, we all love to experiment with darker shades of lipsticks like oxblood, or deep wine and berry shades, or even a dark purple or blue. These look perfectly fine when we are young.

Dark lipsticks can actually make you look more aged than you are by bringing too much attention to your smile lines. Stick to shades that are lighter, like nudes or pink-based nudes. Another thing that happens when you get older is that your lips lose a lot of collagen, making them look less plump and more thin. Dark lipsticks can make the lips look thinner, while nudes and light pinks can give the appearance of a more plump pout.

6. Too Much Setting Powder:

While it is really important to set your makeup using a setting powder, too much of it can make you look dry and hence make you look a lot older. There are different kinds of powders, the pressed powders which are available in a compact, and the translucent loose setting powders.

Of late, the process of baking the under-eye area has gotten a lot of popularity, but it tends to look really dry and highlights your under-eye wrinkles, if not done correctly. We suggest using a yellow-based compact powder, instead of a loose powder, as loose powders are more drying in nature. Yellow brightens the under-eye area, so it will make your under-eye circles negligible.

7. Heavy Use Of Kohl:

Heavy use of black kohl can give you a harsh and dulled down appearance. Another mistake that people make with kohl is that they line only the lower waterline and leave out the upper lash line. This gives the appearance of droopy eyes, making you look older.

Instead, go for a winged eyeliner look using a liquid liner. This lifts up your eyes, giving you an overall lifted appearance. Use a mascara to give volume and length to your lashes.

So, follow these makeup tips and never look even a day older than you really are.