Makeup Guide For Different Face Shapes

We all have the same elements: a nose, a mouth, two eyes, cheekbones, lips, ears, etc., yet all of us have different face shapes. Each face is different and unique and when it comes to applying makeup, we need to be a little bit careful because different shaped faces require different styles of makeup.

Sometimes, we often make the mistake of thinking that our face is round but we fail to miss the subtle angles completely. Makeup that looks good on a particular face shape may not look good on another face shape.

So, make sure you understand your face shape and apply your makeup accordingly. It is not at all difficult to find your face shape. In order to determine the shape of your face, you'll need to pull your hair back and tie it into a ponytail.

Once you have tied your hair, look in the mirror and analyze what you see in there. You should fall within one of the six categories that are mentioned below. Once you know what your face shape is, it will be easier to master your makeup skills. Here we go.