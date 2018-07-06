International Kissing Day 2018: Basic Lipstick Tips For Kiss-ready Lips

Just like any other facial features like eyes and eyebrows, our lips are also a vital feature. Every girl out there desires soft, supple, pink and lustrous lips. And July 6th being International Kissing Day, the importance to keep lustrous lips is much needed.

Today is the day when couples express their affection towards their partner. So to all the girls out there, you need to give some special attention to your lips today and make your lips look appealing and attractive than ever. And you can do this simply with just one lipstick.

Most of us know what is trending and what is not. But there are people still among us who do not know the difference between a matte lipstick and glossy ones.

This article is for them, that is basically the beginners. Also, this piece of writing will cover some basic tips on how to make your lipstick last longer, especially on this International Kissing Day.

So get ready to make your partner fall for those attractive and lustrous lips of yours. Read on!

Trending Lipsticks

Matte Lipsticks

Matte lipsticks can always make you look smart and young. They are basically flat lipsticks which do not add any shine to your lips but look very neat and elegant. Matte lipsticks generally comes in dark and colourful shades.

Cream Lipsticks

Cream lipsticks unlike matte are not completely flat. These give a creamy texture to your lips and make your lips look smooth and soft. These lipsticks suit best on people who have small lips. The creamy effect makes the lips look a little bigger than the actual size.

Liquid Lipsticks

The trend of liquid lipsticks never goes out. Easy-to-apply, liquid lipstick is the best choice for beginners and it can never go wrong. Varied shades of liquid lipsticks are available and you can flaunt your look with these.

Gloss Lipsticks

By glossy lipstick we do not mean thick and dark lips. Now it is the trend for soft and sheen lipsticks. Glossy lips give that extra shine to your lips and is best suitable for evening parties and functions. If you are going for a date night this would be the best choice to make.

Smudged Lips

Days are gone when people preferred well-defined and lined lips. Now, smudged and carefree lipstick look is trending. Instead of defining the lines around your lips, it is time to smudge those lip lines and go a little overboard.

Tips To Make Your Lipstick Last Longer

1. Before applying the lipstick make sure that you exfoliate your lips. This can be simply done by mixing together some glycerin and some common salt. Scrub this mixture on your lips for a few minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

2. Moisturize your lips after you've exfoliated them. Your lips need a little hydration for your lipstick to stay longer.

3. If possible, apply some foundation or concealer on your lips before applying lipstick and spread it evenly.

3. If you are applying a dark or heavy colour, your lips needs to be properly defined. So before you apply a lipstick, make sure that you enhance your lips and define it with a lip liner.

4. The way in which you apply your lipstick also matters when it comes to lasting. Always remember to start applying lipstick from the centre of your lips and then move to the corners.

5. After applying the lipstick, blot it with a tissue paper and apply one more layer of it again. This will give you a finishing touch and will make the lipstick last longer.