Anushka Sharma's Romantic Dewy Make-up Is Perfect For Your First Date!

When it comes to make-up, hairstyle, and fashion, we often look up to our favourite celebrities for inspiration. At times, we even end up imitating our favourite celebrity's make-up and hairstyle. And why not? They are the best when it comes to make-up and style.

If you are planning to go on a first date, you would definitely want to look special - be it your outfit, your hairstyle or your make-up. And, what could be better than taking some help from your favourite celebrity?

Anushka Sharma, who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming flick Sui Dhaga, was spotted in Delhi in a new avatar. The actress sported a soft, romantic look that beautifully complemented her outfit. She was styled in an H&M outfit and her make-up and hairdo were taken care of by none other than Daniel Bauer.

Speaking of Anushka's dewy look, Bauer was quoted as saying, "I aimed to keep Anushka's look very relaxed to complement the softness of her outfit; the classic English Rose look. Rosy, flushed cheeks, gently-waved hair. I used a pink plum lip and a subtle matte eyeliner to bring a little hint of sophistication."

Want to re-create Anushka's look and impress your date? Here is the step-by-step procedure that will help you re-create that soft, romantic look easily at home.

How To Get Anushka Sharma's Soft, Dewy, & Romantic Look In 5 Easy Steps

To begin with one must always remember that it is important to prep their face before applying any kind of make-up - even if it is just face powder. And what could be better than washing your face with clean water?

1. Wash your face and pat it dry. To get that freshness, you can apply ice to your face. Massage your face with ice cubes for 5 minutes and then pat it dry.

2. Use a hydrating moisturiser for your skin. It will keep your skin hydrated throughout the day and will also protect it from sun damage.

3. To get that soft look, apply a lightweight hydrating matte foundation. You can choose a liquid foundation. Remember that you should apply a thin coat and should not overdo it as it will make your face look cakey. Blend your foundation with a soft cream blush and apply it to give your face that dewy look.

4. For your eyes, use false lashes on the upper lids and then apply a thick coat of mascara to add drama. For your lower lash line, apply a thin coat of liquid eyeliner. Moreover, you can use a soft, maroon-shade eyeshadow. Apply the eyeshadow lightly and do not overdo it.

5. Moving on to the lips, use a satin peachy, plum shade that will contrast your flawless complexion beautifully.

How To Re-create Anushka Sharma's Hairdo

It is often said that no look is complete without a proper hairdo. Guess what? It is absolutely true. Speaking of which, we really loved Anushka's wavy hairstyle look that she sported at the recent promotion of Sui Dhaga. Want to re-create her amazing hairdo?

To re-create Anushka's hairdo, you can prep your hair using a hydrating shine serum. Make a middle partition and comb your hair thoroughly.

Make small sections of your hair.

Take an iron curler and start curling your hair in light waves.

Take section by section and keep on curling until all the hair is covered in light waves.

Use a hair setting spray to fix your look and you are all set. Simply pair up your make-up and hairstyle with an amazing dress and matching earrings and you are good to go!

Do try these amazing make-up tips and tricks and the stunning yet simple hairdo and we assure you that you would definitely make heads turn wherever you go!

