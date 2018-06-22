How To Fix Your Makeup Instantly After Crying Your Heart Out

We all love going out, hanging out with friends or colleagues and attending parties. And for that, we also love to dress up, put on the best makeup, and be the talk of the town. But what happens when things suddenly go wrong and we are left with tears brimming in our eyes?

What happens when you have tears running down your cheeks forming lines of mascara and eyeliner? Scary, isn't it?

Well, we all must have experienced this at some point in our life. Such is life! There are ups and downs and we all have to face it. There is no running away from reality. And when things take a wrong turn at the most unexpected place and at the wrong time...we tend to make a fool of ourselves.

But there's nothing to worry, as today we have come up with some amazing hacks that will ensure your makeup stays in place even after you cry your heart out in a public place.

So...what are these hacks exactly you may ask? Well...some really interesting ones are worth your time.

So, without wasting any more time, let's begin with some really quick, easy, and manageable makeup hacks that can save you if you ruin your makeup after crying.

There are some really interesting makeup products that can save us every time we come across a disaster situation like crying in public places, spoiling all makeup, which we perfected after hours of efforts.

These products include concealer, highlighter, and compact powder of course. Now, you must be wondering...these are regular makeup products...so how do we use them here? What makes them special? Well...they are special in their own way and we will tell you how!

1. Be Prepared - Keep Your Secret Makeup Kit Always Ready!

This could be the best piece of advice when you are heading out anywhere. Always carry a small makeup kit with you wherever you go. This could include very little products such as a compact powder, a comb, a lipstick or a lip gloss, and an eyeliner. Whenever you are not ready, you can just head to a restroom and with the help of your secret makeup kit, you can adorn that gorgeous look in no time. And anyway, with or without makeup, you are pretty - and you should always remember that.

Also, while carrying your secret makeup kit, always remember to carry some cotton balls or wet wipes - you never know when you would need them.

2. Eye Drops Do Help

When you are out in a public place and some uneventful incident occurs and you cannot contain your tears, eye drops can help! These drops help to clear that redness in your eyes developed from the crying. You can simply put a few drops in your eyes and the redness will go away.

3. Moisturiser Is A Must

Well, this is the first step you need to take after you are exhausted from crying. After you cry...you may not notice but your face looks really exhausted. And anyone could simply make out that you have cried a lot. So, what do you do? Hide your tears and put some makeup on, so that no one notices your sadness.

And how do you do that? Well, first you need to wash your face properly - probably by using a face wash. Next, to prep your tired face for some quick makeup, put on some moisturiser. And there you go. Next, you could just apply some concealer and highlighter to cover it up.

4. Concealer Is The Key

As they say...fake it until you make it - well this absolutely true, especially if you recently had a rough time and couldn't help crying. You can simply use a concealer to hide the fact that you just cried your heart out. How? Well, a pink shade concealer is all you need.

You can apply the concealer to hide the dark circles and spots on your face instantly. Also, if you have some kind of a highlighter or contour powder in your travel makeup kit, nothing like it. You could just fix your face instantly with it.

5. Colour Corrector Is The Next Step After The Concealer

Now...once you have applied the concealer wherever it is required...it is time for some colour correction. Else, it would look like you have just stuffed your face with a lot of makeup - trying to hide something. Tears...may be! So, to put everything in place like it was before, you can use some colour corrector to fix your concealer.

6. Step Up Your Confidence

Whatever you do...wherever you go...you must go with confidence. It will not only get you success but will also ensure that people notice you, respect you, and even look up to you. It is, therefore, necessary that you must not let your tears and your feelings make you weak.

Instead, you should overcome them in the best possible way and make your way to success.

These above-mentioned tips will not only help you get back your lost confidence but will also ensure that you look perfect as always.