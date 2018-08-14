Stop Making These Beauty Mistakes Right Before Your Wedding!

Are you planning to get married anytime soon? Is your wedding date approaching? Then this article is just for you. Wedding, being the most important part of your life, demands some extra care and attention for yourself.

During the course of wedding preparations, we might select the best outfits, best pieces of jewellery and accessories. But how many among us go wrong when it comes to make-up and beauty? Are you aware of some beauty mistakes that we make while approaching the wedding day?

Do not worry. This article will help you deal with your confusions about make-up and other beauty woes.

Choosing The Wrong Foundation Shade

It's understandable that you do not have much time to experiment with anything new during your wedding preparations but choosing the wrong shade as a foundation base is a big no-no. Applying a shade that is darker to your skin tone will make you look dull. Likewise, choosing a brighter shade than your actual skin tone will make you look artificial. Even if you have to mix up some shades in order to match your skin tone, go for it so that you look perfect on your wedding day.

Avoiding Moisturiser Before Applying Make-up

Of course, you do not want to apply make-up on a skin that is dry and flaky after investing so much on your make-up products. Before you start applying the make-up make sure that you moisturize and hydrate your skin. This will not only keep your flaky skin away but also will make the make-up last longer before wearing out. While choosing the moisturizer make sure that you choose one according to your skin type. If your skin is already oily, do not choose the one with an oily base.

Avoiding Your Lips

Choosing the right shade and colour of lipstick for your wedding day is not an easy task. It is recommended to use a matte shade rather than going for a glossy one since glossy lipstick can spread and mess up the whole look especially on a wedding day. Just make sure that you apply a lip primer before you apply your make-up for crease-free lips.

Waxing At The Last Moment

If you are among those who prefer waxing almost when the occasion is near you should stop that right away. Your monthly waxing routine should be done at least a few days before your wedding. This is because waxing might cause rashes or irritation on your skin for a few days. In order to avoid these risks, it is better to do it prior to your wedding dates.

Using Heavy Eyelashes

On your wedding day heavy eyelashes are not something that will make your eyes look attractive rather it will make it look gloomy. Choose eyelash extensions that look natural. Also while applying mascara make sure that you do it from the top lashes and move it downwards. This will help in separating your eyelashes.

Missing Your Make-up Trial

This is something that you cannot afford to miss at any cost. Make-up trials will give you a picture of how you will look on your big day. Rather than experimenting with the make-up on your wedding day, it is better to get an idea of it much before. During your trial sessions, your make-up artist can incorporate your choice and can suggest you the best look that will suit you.