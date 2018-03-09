7 Simple Hacks To Get That Perfect Eyeliner Style

1. Connect The Dots

This is one of the age-old techniques of applying an eyeliner for the beginners. You can either use a gel or a liquid eyeliner for this in order to master at it.

All you have to do is to mark small dots on your upper lash line. Next, connect these dots with strokes. There you go, it's this simple. You can also thicken the stroke if you want it to be darker.

2. Avoid Stretching The Skin Around Your Eyes

When you apply an eyeliner, make sure you do not stretch the skin around your eyes. This will smudge your eyeliner and will make it look messy. If in case your eyeliner messes up, don't worry, there's a simple trick to mend it. You can correct it with cotton swab dipped in petroleum jelly, a makeup remover or a concealer and you are set to go!

3. Use Tape For Cat Eyeliners

If you want that perfect, sharp cat eyeliner style, tape is the best solution you can look for. If you are not a pro in doing cat eyeliners, stick a tape alongside your eyes. You can create the strokes above the tape to get that sharp and long ends. Remove the tape and you can see that perfect cat eyeliner done.

4. Running Out Of An Eyeliner? Use Eyeshadow!

Sometimes, we run short of eyeliners at a time when it's not possible to buy a new one immediately. During such emergencies, your eyeshadow can be a source of rescue. Take a dark-coloured eyeshadow, it can be black or dark brown or whatever colour you wish. Use a liner brush and make a stroke on your lash line to get the effect of an eyeliner. Darken it if you wish to.

5. Make Your Eyes Look Bigger With White Eyeliner

If you have small eyes, white eyeliners can help you to make your eyes look bigger. White eyeliners are not something which everyone likes to experiment or use. But if used in the right way, it can solve your problem of having small eyes. Use white eyeliners on your lower lash line and black on the upper lash line to see instant results.

6. Use Mascara As Your Liner

Remember the times when you have to rush to your workplace or college? That's when this trick comes in handy. You will be amazed to know that your mascara can help you with this. Apply 2-3 coats of mascara on your eyelash, touching the roots of the eyelash. This will look as if you have applied eyeliner. But remember to touch the roots when you apply.

7. Use Eyeshadow To Make Your Liner Last Long

One frequent problem we face is to make our eyeliner last long. Eyeshadow plays a vital role in doing the job. After you have applied eyeliner, lightly dust eyeshadow of the same colour over it. Blend them together and this will help you in making your eyeliner last long to a great extent. But, make sure that you use the same colour to get that perfection look.