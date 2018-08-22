Everyone from beauty enthusiasts to makeup artists use makeup tools to create the perfect look. And, anyone who has ever applied makeup would know that creating the perfect look is no easy feat. As there are tons of things that can go wrong while applying makeup.

However, with the help of innovative makeup tools, it is possible to achieve the picture-perfect look. These tools are essential for avoiding makeup messes.

Because of the usefulness of these tools, they have become essential beauty items that are worth investing in. With these tools, you can achieve the gorgeous look without any hassle.

If you're new to the world of makeup, then do read on. As, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know why makeup tools are important. Also, we've rounded up a list of some of the most underrated and rarely used makeup tools that might interest you.

Why Are Makeup Tools Important?

Makeup tools have been around for ages; however, they have only recently resurfaced in the beauty front with more and more people trying out these tools to master the art of applying makeup. They can help you apply makeup without creating a mess.

Furthermore, the tools are designed in a way that makes application of makeup super easy even for a beginner. Also, makeup tools are easy to maintain and worth the investment.

Convenient, useful and affordable, makeup tools deserve a spot in your beauty routine. While there are tons of makeup tools available in the stores, there are some that despite being incredibly useful are rarely used. Here is a list:

7 Rarely Used Makeup Tools That Might Interest You:

1. Nail polish stencils

A stencil kit can help you perfect trendy nail art designs. These kits are available in different patterns. Whether you want to add hearts or stars to your nail art, you can easily do it with the help of incredible nail polish stencils.

2. Lip stamp

A lip stamp is a one-of-a-kind makeup tool that can make your lips look colourful and glamorous. Just stick a lip stamp on your lips. Leave the stamp on for the specified time period before peeling it off. It will leave your lips looking colourful and pretty. And, this colour tends to last for quite some time.

3. Mascara shield

Mascara shield is another innovative yet rarely used makeup tool that can help you apply mascara without any hassle. You can place it behind the upper lashes to prevent mascara from smudging. This makeup tool helps you apply mascara flawlessly and without any mess.

4. Spring facial hair remover

A spring facial hair remover is basically a tight metal coil. Flexible and soft, this hair-removing tool can help you get rid of unwanted facial hair. In fact, when compared to other methods like tweezing and waxing, this method is rather easy and causes less pain.

5. Brow buddy

Want to get beautifully shaped brows? Then, all you need is a brow buddy tool. With this handy makeup tool, you can shape your eyebrows like a pro. Moreover, this tool is easy to use and affordable. So, use this rarely used makeup tool to attain perfectly-shaped brows.

6. Brush-cleaning glove

It is imperative to clean the makeup brush on a regular basis, as using a dirty makeup brush can cause your skin to break out. With the help of a brush cleaning glove, you can easily remove dirt from the different layers of a brush. It can be used for cleaning big as well as small makeup brushes.

7. Beauty spoon

Beauty spoons are money-saving cosmetic tools that can help you use even the last bit of beauty products. These spoons can reach into the bottles of skin products. With these spoons, you can scoop out serums, lotions, moisturizers, and creams from the bottom of the container.

Tips To Keep Your Makeup Tools Clean:

• Dip the tools in warm water and use a sponge to clear off the residue.

• Use baby shampoo or a mild cleanser to wash off the brushes.

• Sanitize the metal makeup tools with alcohol to prevent germ buildup.

• Clean the tools every day to prevent product build-up that is often hard to get rid of.

• Allow the tools to dry properly for the night before using them.