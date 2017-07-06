What To Include In Your Makeup Kit As A Beginner?

Building a makeup kit as a beginner can be really challenging, as there are just so many products in the market that you can choose from. So, we will break down a list of all the things you need if you are just venturing into the world of makeup.

These are all just basic products with which you can create everyday makeup looks and even some simple evening makeup looks. When you're just starting out with makeup, doing things like contouring and highlighting can be a little tough, as these are very advanced makeup tricks.

But, not to worry, with time, you would master all of these skills very well, as long as you first get comfortable with simple makeup.

Here are some products you need to build a basic makeup.

1. Primer: This creates a base for your makeup and makes your makeup last a lot longer. As a beginner, having a primer in your kit is really important, as it will make foundation application much easier for you. Go for a primer that is easy to use and one the that comes in a tube. You can even choose the one according to your skin type, but we find that a basic pore-minimizing primer works best for beginners.

2. Foundation: It may take you some time to find your perfect match in terms of foundation. The best tip is to test the foundation colour along your jawline. The colour that blends perfectly on your jawline, is your perfect match. As a beginner, it is best to go for a liquid foundation that comes with a pump or in a tube, as it is much easier to control how much you need with these types of foundations.

3. A Beauty Sponge: A beauty sponge is a must if you are just beginning to use makeup. This makes makeup application so easy, and blends out all your makeup without any trouble. It also helps melt the makeup into your skin, so that you get an airbrushed finish that looks like your skin, and not like you have just applied makeup.

4. Concealer: A concealer is a must if you are just starting out with makeup. Go for a concealer that matches your skin tone to hide all those blemishes, like dark circles and spots. Concealers finish and brighten the whole look. A concealer can also be used as an eyeshadow primer and to make your pout stand out. For this, we love using liquid concealers that come with a wand. These are best for beginners, as they are just so easy to use and apply. The wand catches the right amount of product and you can just dab on the product wherever you need without going overboard.

5. Peach-toned Blush: A peach-toned blush suits all Indian skin tones and goes well with almost all sorts of lipsticks. While applying a blush, it is important to remember to go for a blush that somewhat matches your lip colour in terms of tone. Otherwise, it can look a bit too much on your face or harsh. You can go for a peachy pink shade of blush, even one that has gold flecks in it, since as you are a beginner, you would not be too comfortable with highlighting yet, this blush will give a nice pop of colour to your face and even make your skin glow.

6. Nude Eyeshadow Palette: A nude eyeshadow palette is such a versatile makeup product. You can use it to create simple matte eye looks to wear during the day, or to office or college. You can even use some of the shimmer shades to create a glam night look. A nude eyeshadow palette is amazing to create that classic smoky eye that never goes out of style. Plus, you can use a charcoal grey shade, that is there in most nude eyeshadow palettes to fill in your brows. You can use a bright champagne shade as a highlight. Or, you can apply a matte taupe shade to your crease, just to give your eyes a bit more depth and dimension. So many options!

7. Eyeliner: No makeup kit is complete without an eyeliner. Liquid eyeliner looks classy and never goes out of style. It is a perfect product for both day and night looks. Make sure you go for the one that is smudge-proof and waterproof, since as a beginner, it can be really easy to mess up your eyeliner by touching it or through sweat or tears. Trust us, we have been there!

8. Lipsticks: Now, of course, the favourite part of every girl when it comes to makeup. You should keep one nude lipstick and one bold red lipstick, as a beginner. A nude lipstick is perfect for everyday wear, especially for office. It can even be used with a smoky eye. A red lipstick is for those days when you want to brighten yourself up. Pop on a red lippie with a winged eye and you'll be good to go.