How To Make Your Small Eyes Look Bigger – Top 5 Hacks

It has been correctly said that your eyes are the windows to the world. Just like you view the outer world through these windows, the world also tries to peek into your soul through these. That is why, it is all the way more important for one to have large and bright eyes.

Such eyes speak volumes about an individual's character. Words spoken with determination are often seen in such eyes. However, on a sadder note, it is a fact that not everyone is blessed with large and prominent eyes. There are people whose eyes are small and not all that prominent.

It does not mean that such people do not deserve the love and attention of the world around. In today's world, problems like these can be easily fixed with a hint of makeup and a little bit of care. Thus, if the world feels that having bigger eyes makes you appear younger than your actual age or give them the illusion that you are more involved in the conversation than what you actually are, there is no harm in trying to go for the same.

This article explores 5 simple hacks that you can incorporate in your daily life in order to make your small eyes appear larger than what they are.

1. Work on your eyebrows

If you have smaller eyes, your trips to the salon may have to be more frequent than those of your friends who have bigger eyes. Accept this fact and maintain bigger and bolder brows all the time. This will make sure that there is maximum space between your eyebrows and the eyes, which will in turn create an illusion of bigger eyes. It is always a good practice to follow the natural shape of your eyes. This is all the way truer for people with small eyes, as the natural brows are what makes them look cute and innocent. Over-tweezed eyebrows on small eyes makes one look older. If you are confident about your makeup skills, it is always a good practice to brush up your eyebrows with a clear brow mascara. This will get the right amount of focus to your eyes and make them appear as full and expressive.

2. Reduce the puffiness

If your eyes are already small, having the skin underneath the eyes swollen will only make them appear smaller than their actual size Make sure that such a thing does not happen. To do so, make sure that you get enough rest and sleep and irrespective of how stressful your schedule is, you are able to make some time out for exercise.

Make it a habit to wash your face with cold water 2 to 3 times in a day. Before going to bed at night, it is a good habit to place some used tea bags over the eyes. The tannins in tea will tighten the skin for you and bring down all the puffiness. Last but not the least, it is a well-established fact that excessive salt intake leads to puffiness. Curb down your salt intake in order to get the bright big eyes that you had always wanted.

3. Work on your dark circles

Most people are of the opinion that having a concealer to cover up the dark circles actually makes the eye look bigger. This is far from being true. It is always a good practice to make sure that you get rid of the dark circles by giving your body proper sleep and the required amount of nutrition. That is the only way to get rid of the dark circles once and for all.

However, if you are looking for a temporary fix, a concealer will help shift the focus away from your dark circles. To do so, make sure that you use an illuminating concealer to colour correct your blemishes and dark circles. You can extend the same to the spots under your eyes that attract attention. To achieve the best of results, what you can do is to make sure that you use a concealer whose shade is slightly lighter than that of your foundation. This will enhance your look by leaps and bounds.

4. Appropriate eyeshadows

It is important to understand that since your eyes are smaller, not all type of eyeshadows will look good on you. Make it a practice to stick to lighter shades as much as possible. If you do have to use the darker shades, make sure that the contouring is proper. What this means is that you must use darker shades only on areas that you want to push back.

For the rest of the areas where you want the light to reflect, you must opt for lighter shades. Following this, make sure that the transition from lighter to darker shades is smooth and that you have blended it well. It is totally up to you whether you would want to go for a shimmery or a matte look. As long as the choice of colour is light, it will look good on your small eyes and make them appear bigger.

5. The nude look

Contrary to popular belief, applying a lot of kajal and mascara may not always make your eyes look big. Rather, in a way, they box up your eyes, which in turn makes them look smaller than what they are. This is especially true in the case of dark black or brown kajal. Keeping the average Indian skin tone in mind, using a white eye pencil is not a smart choice either. The trick here is to apply all that makeup (as discussed in the previous points) on your upper eye and then go nude on your lower eyelash. This will ensure that your eyes are not boxed in and, at the same time, since it is not left totally untouched, it can be ensured that you do not have a pale and sickly look.