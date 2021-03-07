Divyanka Tripathi’s Cool And Stylish Braid Hairstyle Will Spruce Up Your Boring Ponytail Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian Television industry. Apart from being blessed with great skin, the actress also has amazing hair styling skills. She keeps experimenting with her hair and comes with many different hairstyles to help her fans in sprucing up their styling game. Braids have always been the favourite of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and so she has been nailing many braid hairstyles and giving us goals. Recently, she came up with a stylish and cool braid style ponytail on Instagram, which seemed perfect for those who are bored of classic ponytail and love trying out new hairstyles. Take a look as we pen down the steps to recreate the similar hairstyle.

What you need

• Hair comb or hair brush

• Hair ties or elastic bands

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to recreate the look

• First comb your hair thoroughly to make sure you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, part your hair from the middle and then again comb your hair.

• Starting from the either side of your hair, pick a section from the top of your head and start forming a braid.

• To create the braid, divide the section into three parts and start wrapping it over one another.

• Remember to add a section of hair to your braid every time you wrap them together.

• Keep braiding until you reach the crown part. Secure the braid with bobby pins.

• Repeat the same to the other side of your hair as well.

• Once your both braids are ready, grab all the hair and tie it into a ponytail, using a hair tie or elastic band.

• Now, take a small section of your hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie.

• Lastly, spritz some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Divyanka Tripathi? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram