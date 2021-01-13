Lohri 2021: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Extends Wishes To Fans By Treating Them With Her Pretty Ethnic Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Lohri is the big and popular festival of North India (majorly celebrated by Punjabis) and is celebrated every year on 13 January. As the day is being celebrated today, the netizens have been pouring wishes to each other since morning. Apart from other people, our beloved celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, and others too are all out there sending greetings to fans on social media. The latest one to extend warm wishes is none other than popular Indian Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a post. Along with wishing fans Happy Lohri, Divyanka also treated them with her absolutely beautiful ethnic looks in two different lovely suits. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for festive goals.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya In A Pink Suit

Divyanka Tripathi sported a pretty pink ethnic suit, which came from the label Bud & Tulip. Her suit was accentuated by intricate white striped patterns and looked lovely. It consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar kurta and matching loose pants. She draped a sheer plain pink dupatta that came from Bunaai. Styled by Victor Robinson, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress completed her look with a pair of transparent heels. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and tied all her highlighted curly tresses into a side hairdo. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya In A Blue Suit

Divyanka Tripathi was decked up in a blue ethnic suit and looked gorgeous in it. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved dark-blue kurti, which was accentuated by silver dotted and star prints on the neckline. She teamed her kurti with a pretty fluorescent neon blue dupatta that featured golden stripes and thick border. The diva upped her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed silver-toned earrings, rings, and white nail paint. She pulled all her side-parted highlighted tresses to one side and tied them up in a braided tail. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and red lip shade, elevated her look.

Pic Credits: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram