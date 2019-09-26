10 Vegetables That Boost Hair Growth When Applied Topically Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

When it comes to hair issues, hair fall and halted hair growth are one of the most common and frequent issues faced by most. Our hair needs proper care and nourishment to bloom. You can't not take care of your hair and then complaint about hair fall or thin hair.

While in certain extreme cases, you need to consult a dermatologist, fortunately, there are some amazing remedies present as near to you as your kitchen that can help replenish and rejuvenate your hair to boost hair growth. We are talking about the vegetables that are so readily available in your home.

Your hair needs essential vitamins and nutrients to remain healthy and these vegetables provide your hair those much-needed vitamins and minerals, even when applied topically, to leave you with thick, long and strong hair.

Let us now take a look at these vegetables and understand how they help to boost hair growth.

1. Spinach

Remember how our mothers used to pester us to eat green leafy vegetables, especially spinach? Well, she wasn't wrong. Spinach is a rich source of essential nutrients like iron and magnesium and vitamins A, C and D[1] . These not only help boost hair growth but also to maintain healthy scalp[2]

2. Beetroot

Beetroot is packed with vitamins and minerals, and when used topically is quite effective in boosting hair growth[3] . Vitamin C present in beetroot has great antioxidant properties and it helps to improve collagen production in the scalp to boost tackle hair loss and boost hair growth[2] Lycopene present in the vegetable has been proven to stimulate hair growth[4] .

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is packed with proteins, minerals and vitamins C and E (that are strong antioxidants as well) and therefore proves to ve a great remedy stimulating hair growth. Vitamin C and zinc present in pumpkin improves collagen production to promote hair growth. Vitamin E prevents free radical damage and boosts blood circulation in the scalp to give you long and strong hair.

4. Cucumber

The soothing vegetable cucumber is a rich source of vitamins A, C and k and essential minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and iron[5] These not only help prevent protein loss from your hair but also nourish your scalp and leave you with thick, lustrous hair.

5. Onion

Onion is a wonderful ingredient to nutrify your hair. It contains essential minerals such as zinc, sulphur and iron that help improve collagen production and blood circulation in the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Study shows that when used topically onion can lead to re-growth of your hair[6]

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C[2] that has strong antioxidant properties and help to boost collagen production in the scalp and take out dirt and impurities from your scalp and thus helps improve hair health and growth.

7. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a storehouse of beta-carotene that makes it an effective and efficient remedy for maintaining a healthy scalp and boosting hair growth. Besides, it also contains vitamin C and fatty acids that are essential for healthy hair growth.

8. Carrots

Carrot contains essential vitamins like vitamins A, C and B7 that benefit the hair excessively. They help to regulate sebum production in the scalp and thus nourish the scalp to boost healthy hair growth. Furthermore, these vitamins also help strengthen the hair and leave you with thick, lustrous and shiny tresses.

9. Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are quite a well-known remedy for preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth. The antioxidant properties and keratin present in curry leaf make it an ideal solution to give you healthy, long hair[7] .

10. Garlic

Garlic is an age-old home remedy for many skin and hair issues, including hair loss. It is rich in sulphur content and thus effectively nurture your scalp and boost hair growth.

