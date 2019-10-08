8 Simple And Effective Tips To Prevent Dandruff In Winter Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Winter is just around the corner and with it comes one of the most common hair issues of all time - dandruff. Dandruff is a disorder of the scalp that comes with some evident symptoms such as itchiness and flakiness.[1] It becomes even more an aggressive issue during the winters as during this season the weather is cold and dry and your scalp becomes more prone to dandruff.

As the scalp becomes dry, the dead skin cells form flakes that quite so often fall on your shoulders. There are many reasons for dandruff - bacteria, fungi, hormonal changes, stress, dirt and environmental and external conditions. And the cold winter weather makes it even worse. Dandruff is a condition that can be irritating and embarrassing, but it can definitely be prevented if proper measures are taken. So, here we are today with some amazing tips on how to prevent dandruff in winters. Take a look.

1. Keep The Scalp Moisturised

Dry scalp is one of the main reasons for dandruff. And the dry and cold weather of winters only add to that. So, a great way to prevent dandruff and the damaged caused due to it[2] during the winters is to keep your scalp moisturised. So, use hair products that are nourishing and moisturising and avoid products that dry the scalp.

2. An Oil Massage Before Head Wash Is A Must

A hot oil massage to the scalp has various benefits to offer not just fighting dandruff. This not only moisturises the scalp but the oils used help strengthen and nourish our hair as well. Coconut oil is the most common oil used for an oil massage. You can also mix a couple of oils and add a few drops of tea tree oil to make your own homemade remedy for dandruff. Apply the mixture to your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour and rinse it off using lukewarm water.

3. Don't Overshampoo

Keeping the hair clean is important to main healthy hair. But, what you need to keep in mind is that while battling with dandruff your main focus is keeping the scalp moisturised and over-shampooing will strip the moisture of the scalp and make it vulnerable. So, maintain a shampoo schedule. Two to three times a week is more than enough times to shampoo your hair.

4. Hair Styling Products With Alcohol, A Big No

Hairstyling products have almost become a norm for us. From serums to hair gels, we use these products on a daily basis to style our hair the way we want. But, these are a big no if you want to tackle the issue of dandruff and especially the products containing alcohol. Alcohol tends to strip the moisture if your scalp and hair and thus make your scalp dry which in turn makes it more prone to dandruff.

5. Check The Ingredients Of Your Anti-Dandruff Shampoos

Anti-dandruff shampoos are the first thing that we try as soon as we detect dandruff in our scalp.[3] But most of us blindly go in and purchase any shampoo labelled as anti-dandruff. You need to carefully look through the ingredients to make sure that the shampoo really would work against dandruff.[1] Look for ingredients like zinc, vitamin B, omega-3 fatty acids and tea tree oil[4] .

6. Use Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Regularly

Now that you have an amazing anti-dandruff shampoo with the required active ingredients to fight dandruff, the next thing you need to do is to use the shampoo religiously for the next few months. It will take more than one wash to get rid of dandruff. You have got to be patient and persistent with the use of anti-dandruff shampoos.

7. Protect Your Hair From Sun

Sun is one of the main reasons for dandruff. Besides, harmful UV rays of the sun destroy your hair and skin in more ways than one. So, protect your hair from the harmful sun rays whenever you go out. Cover your hair using a scarf or hat before stepping out of the house.

8. Keep A Check On Your Diet

Your diet can help you fight dandruff big time. With the right diet full of essential vitamins and nutrients you get a healthy and nourished scalp that can fight any infection or bacteria that can cause dandruff or any other hair issues. Include green leafy vegetables, nuts, protein and fatty acid-rich food in your diet and cut down high sugar and high oil food from your diet and it works like magic to prevent dandruff.

These were some tips to help prevent dandruff this winter season. Try these and enjoy healthy, luscious and dandruff-free hair this winter!

View Article References [1] Barak-Shinar, D., & Green, L. J. (2018). Scalp Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dandruff Therapy Using a Herbal and Zinc Pyrithione-based Therapy of Shampoo and Scalp Lotion.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,11(1), 26–31. [2] Ranganathan, S., & Mukhopadhyay, T. (2010). Dandruff: the most commercially exploited skin disease.Indian journal of dermatology,55(2), 130–134. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.62734 [3] Trüeb, R. M. (2007). Shampoos: ingredients, efficacy and adverse effects.JDDG: Journal der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft,5(5), 356-365. [4] Satchell, A. C., Saurajen, A., Bell, C., & Barnetson, R. S. (2002). Treatment of dandruff with 5% tea tree oil shampoo.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,47(6), 852-855.