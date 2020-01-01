Do You Wash Your Hair At Night? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Ever Do It Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The right time to wash your hair has been a topic of debate for many years now. Those who do it at night swear by it simply because of the convenience that it provides. Well, isn't waking up to grease-free and clean hair a convenience? And so, many of us refrain from washing our hair at night and prefer to do it at the night time. You might not realise it, but you are damaging your hair if you wash it at night. You might ask why. Here is the deal.

The first thing you need to know is that it isn't the process of washing your hair, per se, that is harmful but you going to sleep with wet hair. Let's now look at the harmful effects of sleeping with wet hair.

Why You Shouldn't Wash Your Hair At Night

It forms knots in the hair You might have noticed wet hair is more tangled as compared to dry hair. And when we wash our hair at night we generally tend not to comb through it. When you sleep with wet hair, due to the constant shifting your position in sleep, knots and tangles are formed in your hair and that can further lead to hair damage. It leads to hair fall As discussed above, the constant shifting of position during sleep can form tangles in the hair. That makes it difficult to comb your hair in the morning and causes hair to fall. It destroys the texture of your hair The constant rubbing of your wet hair against the pillow can cause friction and that destroys the texture of your hair. There is a chance of fungal infestation It is no secret that wet environment is ideal for fungal infestation. Sleeping with wet hair and scalp can lead to the growth of fungus on your scalp and that can cause issues like dandruff and itchy scalp.

An Important Tip To Remember

Even after knowing all the harmful effects of washing your hair at night, there might be situations when you can't help but do it. In such cases, we suggest you never go to sleep with wet hair. Use a blow dryer to completely dry your hair and tie it in a loose braid before going to sleep.