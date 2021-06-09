Shanaya Kapoor’s Chic High Ponytail Adorned With Colourful Hair Beads Will Take You Back To The 90s Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to mark her Bollywood debut but she has already earned a lot of fame and recognition through her stunning looks. Frequently, her name pops up on our feed and it becomes impossible for us to take our eyes off her striking pictures. Recently again, we saw some pictures of the beauty from her latest photoshoot going viral, where she was seen flaunting a chic and stylish hairstyle. She wore a high ponytail and adorned it with colourful hair beads, which took us back to the 90s. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyle and discuss it in detail.

So, for the photoshoot, Shanaya Kapoor went experimental with her hair and rocked a spectacular hairstyle. Her hairstylist Amit Thakur made this stylish hairstyle of the star daughter and it totally wowed us. He first tied all her tresses it into a high ponytail, using a black hair tie. He blow-dried her ponytail that added voluminous effect to it. He then picked some hair beads in the shades of peach, brown, and maroon, and tucked it on the top of her head. The stylist also styled and adorned her baby hair on the forehead with tiny stones and a lot of glitter.

Not just her hairstyle, but her makeup was also too good, complementing her fashion game. She kept the base flawless with right proportion of primer, foundation, and concealer. Her forehead, nose, and cheekbones were perfectly contoured and slightly highlighted with highlighter. Coming to her eye makeup, the diva's lids, crease part, and lower lash line were marked by pink eye shadow, topped with glitter and clear gloss. Her eyelashes were coated with mascara and her brows were well-defined. She blushed up the apple of her cheekbones with a tint of pink hue and went for overlined pink lips. Shanaya's makeup was meticulously done by her makeup artist Riddhima Sharma and she looked beautiful as ever.

On the outfit front, she sported a beige-hued bralette that had black strings and she teamed it with black leather pants. The star kid completed her look with a pair of black shoes and notched up her look with huggie earrings and rings.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Shanaya Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 15:45 [IST]