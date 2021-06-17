Just In
Richa Chadha And Sussanne Khan Exude Sassy Vibes In Their Bob Haircuts And Beckon Us To Get Trendy!
Short haircuts are creating quite a stir in the beauty world these days. And why not? After all, they have their own perks. They are eye-catching, low maintenance, and most importantly perfect for those days when humidity is at its peak. Regardless of your face shape and hair type, there are a lot of sassy and classy short haircuts that would suit you perfectly well. And today for your inspiration, we have B-town stars Richa Chadha and Sussanne Khan. The two actresses chopped off their hair short and sported trendy haircuts. So, let us take a look at their haircut for goals.
Richa Chadha's Short Layered Bob Haircut
Richa Chadha lately took to her Instagram feed to share a throwback picture as she misses her short hair. She even captioned the picture as, 'The shorter the hair, the harder they stare #SmileWithRicha #ShortHair #ThrowBack #NowMissingTheShortHair'. The Madam Chief Minister actress sported short layered bob haircut and looked amazing. It's the perfect haircut for those who don't want to experiment with the texture of their hair. Her hair was up to the length of her neck. It was cut in layers while the front bangs upped the style quotient.
Sussanne Khan's Sleek A-Line Bob Haircut
Sussanne Khan chopped off her hair short and went for a sleek A-line bob haircut. Well, it's the sassiest and chic short haircut and works best for most face shapes. You can totally rely on it to give you a super trendy and classy look. This type of haircut is usually shorter at the back and gradually gets longer towards the front. Sussanne rocked the sleek A-line bob haircut and inspired us to try this chic haircut for this season.
So, what do you think about the short haircuts of Richa Chadha and Sussanne Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram