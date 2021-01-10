Just In
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Koi...Mil Gaya To Super 30, His Distinctive Hairstyles From Popular Films
Born on 10 January 1974, Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors in India. In his 20-year film career, he has delivered numerous blockbusters and impressed us by portraying a variety of characters. The actor has really done full justice to his each character in the films not just with his brilliant acting but also with his distinctive style and hairstyle. From keeping it short and simple like a school boy in 2003 film Koi..Mil Gaya to sporting messy fringe-cut look in 2019 film Super 30, the dapper man has aced many hairstyles on-screen. So, on his birthday, let us take a look at his distinctive hairstyles from his popular films.
Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Koi...Mil Gaya
In 2003 film, Koi...Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan played the character of Rohit Mehra, who was a mentally disabled school boy. Just like the other simple and studious school boys, the actor was also given the similar look to make him look like the one. With the film, he was seen sporting eyeglasses with a clean shave look. His hairstyle also did full justice to his character. It was kept short from the sides and was given side-partition clean look.
Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Krrish
Hrithik Roshan starrer 2006 film Krrish is the sequel to his 2003 film Koi...Mil Gaya. In the film, the actor played the double role as Krishna ‘Krishh' Mehra and Dr. Rohit Mehra, Krishna's father. Talking about his look as Krishh, who contained some superpowers, Hrithik was given an amazing hairstyle that looked heroic. Actually, he sported a little long hair, that fell down till the nape of his neck while from the front, his hair was pulled back to give it a dazzling look.
Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Dhoom 2
Dhoom 2 is the second installment of Dhoom series and was released in 2006. In the film, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Mr. A/Aryan Singh, the stylish thief. In the film, he looked so handsome and dapper that everyone became a die-hard fan of him. Coming to his hairstyle, for his this role, the actor grew his hair a little longer and was seen sporting different hairstyles in long hair. His long hair had curls. In some scenes, he had his pulled back in the stylish way and in some scenes, he kept it messy and sassy.
Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
In his 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan portrayed the character of Arjun Saluja, a workaholic man. Justifying his character, the actor kept his hairstyle simple and decent yet stylish and gorgeous. He sported his statement curly look but what made his hairstyle in this film look different were the brown highlights. The actor highlighted his some hair in brown shade on the front and kept it a little messy too.
Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Super 30
In his 2019 film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, a lower-class man but a brilliant mathematician. For his this role, the actor was given a completely different look to make it relatable. His hair was kept short and curly with messy fringe-cut on the front. He also had blonde highlights on his hair. The full grown-up beard rounded out his avatar.
So, which hairstyle of Hrithik Roshan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.