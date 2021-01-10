Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Koi...Mil Gaya To Super 30, His Distinctive Hairstyles From Popular Films

Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Koi...Mil Gaya In 2003 film, Koi...Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan played the character of Rohit Mehra, who was a mentally disabled school boy. Just like the other simple and studious school boys, the actor was also given the similar look to make him look like the one. With the film, he was seen sporting eyeglasses with a clean shave look. His hairstyle also did full justice to his character. It was kept short from the sides and was given side-partition clean look.

Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Krrish Hrithik Roshan starrer 2006 film Krrish is the sequel to his 2003 film Koi...Mil Gaya. In the film, the actor played the double role as Krishna ‘Krishh' Mehra and Dr. Rohit Mehra, Krishna's father. Talking about his look as Krishh, who contained some superpowers, Hrithik was given an amazing hairstyle that looked heroic. Actually, he sported a little long hair, that fell down till the nape of his neck while from the front, his hair was pulled back to give it a dazzling look.

Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Dhoom 2 Dhoom 2 is the second installment of Dhoom series and was released in 2006. In the film, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Mr. A/Aryan Singh, the stylish thief. In the film, he looked so handsome and dapper that everyone became a die-hard fan of him. Coming to his hairstyle, for his this role, the actor grew his hair a little longer and was seen sporting different hairstyles in long hair. His long hair had curls. In some scenes, he had his pulled back in the stylish way and in some scenes, he kept it messy and sassy.

Hrithik Roshan’s Hairstyle In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara In his 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan portrayed the character of Arjun Saluja, a workaholic man. Justifying his character, the actor kept his hairstyle simple and decent yet stylish and gorgeous. He sported his statement curly look but what made his hairstyle in this film look different were the brown highlights. The actor highlighted his some hair in brown shade on the front and kept it a little messy too.