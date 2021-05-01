Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 6 #HairGoals Moments From The Actress’ Instagram Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Raise the toast and sing the birthday song as Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turns a year older today. The actress, who is now a mother of a baby girl, has always been in the limelight of the media. Known for her stylish as well as easy-going style, the actress has been the centre of attention for her hairstyles and haircuts. Usually, she prefers short-length hair and she has been flaunting it in different styles and cuts from time to time. But when it comes to long hair, we have noticed Anushka likes to keep it simple and classic in ponytails and buns. Overall, her Instagram feed is all about #hairgoals. So, today, on her birthday, we give you a look at 6 major hair moments from the diva's Instagram. Take a look.

1. The Flowy Mid-Length Hair

Anushka Sharma shared a black and white picture on her Instagram, where she was seen flaunting her beautiful wind-swept hair with a few tresses falling on the front. She sported mid-length hair with middle partition. The actress looked beautiful as she posed with a slight smile on her face.

2. The Elegant Classic Ponytail

Ponytail is Anushka Sharma's go-to look, especially during her long hair days. She often ties her hair up in a simple low ponytail. While it takes us so much time to decide whether to open our hair or try a new hairstyle, we see the actress making a huge statement in a neatly tied classic ponytail. For one of the photoshoots, the actress donned a stylish dress with thigh-high boots and teamed it with mid-parted low ponytail and looked a class apart.

3. The Curly Bob Hair With Bangs

Anushka Sharma gave a major hairstyle goal as she flaunted her bob cut hair. Her hair brushed over her shoulders while the amazing curls, which the actress gave to her highlighted tresses, added messy effect to her look. She parted her hair from the side and let those curly bangs fall on her half forehead.

4. The Neat Classic Bun

No matter how glamorous her attire is, how glowing her skin is, how beautiful the makeup is, Anushka Sharma still likes to keep her hairstyle chic and elegant. With a dramatic attire, she wore a simple, neat, and classic bun. The actress pulled all her sleek tresses back and tied them in a top knot.

5. The Lob Haircut

Lob, also known as long bob is cut just above the shoulders, at shoulder level, or just below. Anushka Sharma cut her hair short and flaunted the lob haircut in the most stylish way. Keeping her hair straight from the top, she gave outer curls to the ends of her hair. This gave her hair a feathery look. The actress went for mid-partition and tucked one side of her hair behind the ear.

6. The Wavy Hair With Fringes

Anushka Sharma gave her beautiful hair, a layered cut and added waves to them, that spruced up her look. The interesting part about her haircut was the wisp-like fringes that covered her forehead. Though it suited her face fabulously but we barely could recognize the actress in this unique hairstyle of hers.

So, what do you think about these hairstyles/haircuts of Anushka Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma!