Nayanthara's Go-To Beauty Ingredient Is Coconut Oil: 2 Ways To Use It For Your Oily Hair And Skin
Nayanthara is the ultimate Kollywood beauty queen in acting, beauty, philosophy and, of course, some skincare tips and tricks. A new mom of twins, the beaut often practices minimalism and says she maintains her luscious, luminous locks by doing traditional DIYs - she's shared this in interviews.
According to Nayanthara, coconut oil has been her go-to moisturiser for years and should definitely be added to your routine.
Here are two ways you can use coconut oil for your hair and skin.
Coconut Oil: 2 Ways To Use It For Your Hair And Skin
1. Coconut Turmeric Mask for Oily Skin
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp turmeric
Directions
- Simply heat the coconut oil for five to ten seconds until it liquefies.
- Add the turmeric and mix with a fork.
- The mixture should have a vibrant yellow colour.
- Allow it to remain on the skin for 10 minutes after application.
- There should be a slight sensation of tingling without burning when applying the mask.
- Wash it off with warm water.
Benefits: In addition to eliminating bacteria and dirt that can contribute to acne, coconut oil-based face masks are incredibly effective. Although some acne sufferers may be wary of applying oil to their skin, coconut oil molecules are too large to penetrate the pores of the skin. As a result, you should not worry that coconut oil will cause your skin to break out [1].
2. Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice For Oily Hair
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Directions
- Mix one tablespoon of coconut oil with one tablespoon lemon juice before melting.
- Add tea tree oil for an added moisture and dandruff-fighting effect.
- The mixture should be applied to dry hair and left on for 15 minutes.
- Afterwards, rinse your hair with water and continue your regular hair care routine.
- For maximum results, use this mask twice a week.
Benefits: As a natural cleanser and oil controller, lemon juice promotes scalp health by reducing grease, removing dirt, and keeping pores unclogged. This combination also provides relief from dandruff, reduces itching, and keeps your hair feeling soft [2].
Try these and let us know in the comments!
