Home Remedies For Hair Loss Caused By Seborrheic Dermatitis

Do you wake up to itchy and flaky scalp? An itchy, flaky scalp generally indicates dandruff. But, when this condition becomes acute, it might be more than just dandruff. This can be due to a chronic skin disorder known as Seborrheic Dermatitis.

Seborrheic Dermatitis is a skin disorder that occurs in seborrheic areas such as the scalp, face, chest, back and groin areas. It is an inflammatory disorder that can lead to scaling, itching and flaking on the concerned areas. Seborrheic Dermatitis of the scalp leads to a flaky and greasy scalp and cause an itchy scalp as well.[1]

Although it isn't exactly clear as to what causes Seborrheic Dermatitis, it increases oil production in the scalp and can even lead to hair loss. It, therefore, becomes important to treat this issue. Fortunately, the hair loss caused by it can be treated easily at the comfort of your home. You just need to be a little patient to see the results.

In this article, we've discussed 11 amazing home remedies that can help you treat the hair loss caused by Seborrheic Dermatitis effectively. Check these out!

1. Lemon

The acidic nature lemon helps to cleanse the scalp and thus promotes healthy hair growth and prevent hair fall.

Ingredients

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Take the lemon juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton pad to this and apply it to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

2. Cucumber And Curd

Cucumber has a soothing and cooling effect on the scalp while curd contains lactic acid that exfolaites the scalp to nourish it and provide relief from the irritation and itchiness.[2]

Ingredients

5-6 slices of cucumber

2 tbsp curd

Method of use

Grind the cucumber slice to get some paste.

Add curd to this and mix well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

3. Aloe Vera And Green Tea

Aloe vera acts as a moisturising agent for the scalp and has proven to be an effective treatment against Seborrheic Dermatitis.[3] Greeen tea contains strong antioxidant properties that help to rejuvenate the scalp and thus prevent hair loss.[4] Ingredients

1/2 cup aloe vera gel

1 cup green tea

Method of use

Add aloe vera gel to the cup of freshly brewed green tea. Mix well to ensure that there are no lumps in the mixture.

Gently massage your scalp using this mixture for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. Garlic And Coconut Oil

Garlic has antioxidant and antifungal properties that help to maintain a healthy and clean scalp and thus prevent hair loss.[5] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and prevent protein loss from the hair to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.[6]

Ingredients

6-8 garlic cloves

2 tbsp warm coconut oil

Method of use

Peel and crush the garlic to obtain the pulp.

Add this to the coconut oil and mix well.

Gently massage this mixture on your scalp for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

5. Honey And Egg Yolk

Besides being a natural humectant, honey has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help to prevent any damage to the scalp and thus prevent hair loss.[7] Rich in proteins, egg yolk helps to revitalise and strengthen your hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 egg yolk

Method of use

Separate an egg yolk in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

6. Neem, Sesame Oil And Turmeric Powder

One of the most effective remedies against Seborrheic Dermatitis, neem has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help to soothe and nourish the scalp and thus prevents hair loss.[8] Turmeric also possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to cleanse the scalp and strengthen your hair.[9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp ground neem leaves

1 tbsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Method of use

Take the neem leaves in a bowl.

Add sesame oil and turmeric powder to this and mix all the ingredients until you get a smooth mixture.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo.

7. Besan And Curd

A great cleansing agent for the scalp, besan is an effective remedy against Seborrheic Dermatitis.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp besan

1/2 cup curd

Method of use

Take besan in a bowl.

Add curd to this and mix both the ingredients until you get a smooth, lump-free mixture.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once every two weeks for the desired result.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda has strong antibacterial properties that help to prevent any bacterial infestaton on the scalp and thus prevents hair loss caused by Seborrheic Dermatitis.[10]

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

3 tsp water

Method of use

In a bowl, mix baking soda and water to get a paste.

Apply this paste to your scalp.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using warm water.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result.

9. Flax Seeds

Flax seeds have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe and protect the scalp from free radicals. This, therefore, makes it an effective remedy against Seborrheic Dermatitis.

Ingredients

1/4 cup flax seeds

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 cup water

Method of use

Take water in a pan and put it on heat.

When the water starts to boil, add flax seeds to it.

Wait until the mixture starts to thicken. Now add the lemon juice to this and stir the mixture.

Take the mixture off the heat and allow it to cool down.

Once it cools down, you'll get a gel-like paste. Apply this paste to your scalp and hair.

You can use this gel-like mixture on your hair every day. It also acts as a nourishing hair styling gel.

10. Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that nourish the scalp and ward off any harmful bacteria to give you strong and healthy hair.[11]

Ingredients

3-5 drops of tea tree oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil to this and mix well.

Heat the mixture for a few seconds until its lukewarm. Ensure that it isn't too hot to burn your scalp.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 45 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

11. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay. Besides, it helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and provide relief from the itchiness and irritation in your scalp.

Ingredients

4 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cup water

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar using the water.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Rinse your hair using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for a few seconds.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

