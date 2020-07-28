Malaika Arora Finally Shares The Secret To Her Long And Lustrous Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With all the stress and heat we expose our hair to, they deserve some major love and care. And we aren't the only one to think that! Malaika Arora in her latest IGTV video shared the secret to her long and lustrous hair. "We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts." wrote Malaika on Instagram and we totally agree with her. We sometimes forget how well our hair can do with just a touch of nourishment.

Malaika revealed the "holy Trinity" that has kept her going for years now. And this secret is nothing is but a good old 'champi' as done by our nannies. Well, no shocker there! Malaika uses a ton of natural ingredients to create a DIY hair oil for a weekend champi. We are more and more tempted to believe that ging back to the nuskhas of our nanis and dadis is the best thing to do for our hair and skin. *Huge sigh!*...That's a conversation for another time. For now, let's uncover Malaika Arora's secret for healthy hair.

Malaika Arora's Secret To Long And Lustrous Hair

The secret ingredients

Cold-pressed coconut oil

Castor oil

Olive oil

Methi(Fenugreek) seeds

Curry leaves

The process

In a glass jar, mix equal portions of cold-pressed coconut oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. Add a handful of methi seeds and a handful of curry leaves to the concoction of oils. Cover the jar and leave it for a couple of days. This will ensure that the oil concoction absorbs all the nutrients from methi seeds and curry leaves.

When you want to use this oil, take the required amount, warm it up for a few seconds, apply it on the scalp and massage your scalp in circular motions for a relaxing 'champi'. Leave it on for 45 minutes to an hour before rinsing it off thoroughly with your usual shampoo. Do this treatment once a week and you will see the transformation in your hair a few weeks in the process.

For those of you who are wondering, you can store this DIY hair oil for as long as you want.

Why This DIY Concoction Is Sooo Good For Your Hair

Malaika also shared what makes this 'secret' concoction so effective. What coconut oil, olive oil, and castor oil can do for your hair is no secret. These add moisture to your scalp and strengthen the hair roots. Methi seeds are rich in protein and nicotinic acid, both of these help to prevent hair fall, dry scalp and also fight dandruff. Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, that strengthen the hair follicles to reduce hair loss and increase hair growth.