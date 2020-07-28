Just In
Malaika Arora Finally Shares The Secret To Her Long And Lustrous Hair
With all the stress and heat we expose our hair to, they deserve some major love and care. And we aren't the only one to think that! Malaika Arora in her latest IGTV video shared the secret to her long and lustrous hair. "We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts." wrote Malaika on Instagram and we totally agree with her. We sometimes forget how well our hair can do with just a touch of nourishment.
Malaika revealed the "holy Trinity" that has kept her going for years now. And this secret is nothing is but a good old 'champi' as done by our nannies. Well, no shocker there! Malaika uses a ton of natural ingredients to create a DIY hair oil for a weekend champi. We are more and more tempted to believe that ging back to the nuskhas of our nanis and dadis is the best thing to do for our hair and skin. *Huge sigh!*...That's a conversation for another time. For now, let's uncover Malaika Arora's secret for healthy hair.
We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age old but still effective method to 'maintain your mane'. Cold pressed coconut oil, Olive oil and Caster oil is like the holy Trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a home made, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare #Champi
Malaika Arora's Secret To Long And Lustrous Hair
The secret ingredients
- Cold-pressed coconut oil
- Castor oil
- Olive oil
- Methi(Fenugreek) seeds
- Curry leaves
The process
In a glass jar, mix equal portions of cold-pressed coconut oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. Add a handful of methi seeds and a handful of curry leaves to the concoction of oils. Cover the jar and leave it for a couple of days. This will ensure that the oil concoction absorbs all the nutrients from methi seeds and curry leaves.
The Face Mask Frenzy: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other B-Town Divas Who Swear By Face Masks
When you want to use this oil, take the required amount, warm it up for a few seconds, apply it on the scalp and massage your scalp in circular motions for a relaxing 'champi'. Leave it on for 45 minutes to an hour before rinsing it off thoroughly with your usual shampoo. Do this treatment once a week and you will see the transformation in your hair a few weeks in the process.
For those of you who are wondering, you can store this DIY hair oil for as long as you want.
Why This DIY Concoction Is Sooo Good For Your Hair
Malaika also shared what makes this 'secret' concoction so effective. What coconut oil, olive oil, and castor oil can do for your hair is no secret. These add moisture to your scalp and strengthen the hair roots. Methi seeds are rich in protein and nicotinic acid, both of these help to prevent hair fall, dry scalp and also fight dandruff. Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, that strengthen the hair follicles to reduce hair loss and increase hair growth.