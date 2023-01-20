Just In
- 38 min ago Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date, Muhurtas, Rituals, Significance, And Prasad Varieties
- 1 hr ago Health Benefits Of Ginger Water; Is It Good For Detoxification?
- 2 hrs ago Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 20 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Do You Know The Title Winner’s Prize Money?
- Technology Vivo X90 Retail Boxes Leak Online: Flagship Android Smartphones Launching Soon?
- Education Scope and career opportunities in Journalism 2023
- News On his birthday, a look at at the decisive Doval Doctrine
- Sports Rohit Sharma only second in history to hit 60+ Sixes against Four Different Opponents: Check Out the Numbers
- Finance Govt Company That Offers 8.24% Interest, On Regular Fds & 8.77% On Senior Citizen Deposits
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 Concept Cars – EV9, Curvv & More
- Travel Top 5 Best Fort Trek In Maharashtra And Difficulty Levels
Kim Kardashian’s DIY Recipe For Hair Growth And Shine
Irrespective of the deluge of chemical and expensive items one use for their beauty and care, there is always that one priceless home remedy we all swear by - irrespective of of where you are from or what you do.
And for Kim Kardashian, socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, the humble yet effective home remedy that she swears by is - rice water - for her tresses. Considering that Kim K is someone who gets a lot of work done on her hair, and still sports healthy hair, it makes one thing think that maybe, after all, the rice water is indeed beneficial for one's hair.
So, before we get into Kim Kardashian's DIY Recipe For Hair growth and shine, let's take a look at the benefits of rice water for hair.
Benefits Of Rice Water For Hair
The starchy water leftover after the rice has been cooked or soaked is believed to make hair smooth and shiny and help it grow faster. It was first used by the Japanese for beauty purposes many years ago.
In addition to detangling hair, rice water makes hair smoother, increases shine, strengthens hair, and promotes hair growth, according to those who recommend it [1].
In studies, rice water has been shown to reduce surface friction and increase the elasticity of hair.
A component of toners, cleaners and exfoliants, rice water helps even out skin tone and promotes a healthy glow when applied to the skin. For the hair, rice water has a different effect. It thickens hair by forming a layer of starch on the shaft, which increases volume and body [2].
The rice water contains folic acid, which strengthens and thickens hair, as well as niacin, which contains Vitamin B3, which strengthens hair and prevents dullness.
Now, let's check out Kim Kardashian's DIY recipe for hair growth and shine.
How To Make Rice Water
Method 1
You can make rice water more quickly by soaking the rice.
- Take ½ cup of uncooked rice
- Rinse well
- Add 2 to 3 cups of water to the rice in a bowl
- Allow it to soak for 30 minutes
- After straining the rice water, place it in a clean bowl
Method 2
Boiling rice is another method of making rice water.
- Cover ½ cup of rice with double the water normally used for cooking.
- Cook the rice in boiling water, then strain the water into a clean bowl.
Rice Water For Healthy Scalp And Hair Growth
Ingredients: Neem leaves and rice water.
Directions
- To create a thick paste, crush the neem leaves into the rice water.
- Apply to your scalp and let it sit for 20 minutes.
- You can wear a hair cap to lock in all the moisture.
- Use a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.
Rice Water For Shiny Hair
Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar and rice water.
Directions
- Add a few drops of apple cider vinegar to the rice water.
- Apply to your hair strands and let it sit for 30 minutes.
- Wash off with a mild shampoo.
- body careKourtney Kardashian's DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips: Steps To Make It
- hair careMadhuri Dixit Nene’s Homemade Haircare Tips
- hair careDIY Herbal Hair Oil Recipe For Dandruff, Hair Growth And Dry Hair
- hair careNatural Haircare Tips To Manage Dry Hair In Men
- hair care8 Daily Habits That Cause Hair Fall; What To Do For It
- hair careAloe Vera For Your Hair: 3 Ways To Use It
- hair careShraddha Kapoor DIY Haircare: Her Secret Hair Pack Recipe Is A Must-have
- hair careSara Ali Khan’s Haircare Routine ‘Takes Guts’: 2 Ways To Use It For Dandruff And Hair Loss
- hair careCarrot For Haircare: 3 Ways To Use Carrot For Hair Growth And Thickness
- hair care3 Honey-Based Hair Masks For Shiny, Frizz Free Hair
- hair careA 5-Step Haircare Routine That Is Soothing And Gives You Glossy, Shiny Hair
- skin care3 Natural Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin Care And Hair Care