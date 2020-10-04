Just In
- 18 min ago Hara Bhara Kebab Recipe: How To Prepare This Snacks At Your Home
-
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 Navaratri-Perfect Outfits From The Diva’s Ethnic Fashion Wardrobe
- 2 hrs ago On Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Showstopper Fashion Moments That Have Wowed Us
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 04 October To 10 October
Don't Miss
- Education JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Check IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020
- News State of mind to commit crime must be visible to prove offence says SC
- Sports IPL 2020: Message written on RCB pacer Navdeep Saini's shoe - Revealed
- Automobiles Bounce And Simple Energy To Make Long Range Electric Scooter For India: Here Are The Details
- Technology Realme App Lock: How To Hide Apps In Realme Smartphones
- Finance Economy Showed "Credible Signs" Of Growth In September Says Finance Ministry
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Juhi Parmar Shares A DIY Rice Water Conditioner To Fight Hair Fall And Improve Hair Health
Of all the hair issues, hair fall has to come at the top. A close competitor of dandruff, hair fall troubles women of all ages and hair textures. You can blame the hair care choice, lifestyle choices, unhealthy diet or the harsh hair products for the issue. No matter the reason, dealing with hair fall is always difficult. Home remedies have always proven to be the most effective course of treatment for hair fall. And we aren't the only one to believe that.
The gorgeous actress Juhi Parmar recently shared a rice water conditioner on her YouTube channel. This DIY conditioner is great for strengthening the hair to reduce hair fall and make your hair strong and beautiful. It is a completely natural conditioner that requires just 2 ingredients and is extremely easy to make. Take a look.
How To Wash Your Hair To Promote Hair Growth
The Rice Water Conditioner
What you need
- ½ cup of rice
- 1 cup of water
- Juice of half a lemon
Method of use
- Soak the rice in water.
- Let the rice soak for 2-3 hours.
- Once the time is done, strain the rice and collect the water in a bowl.
- Add the lemon juice to it and mix well.
- Shampoo your hair as usual.
- Squeeze out the extra water and pour the rice water solution on your scalp and hair.
- Massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.
- Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse your hair thoroughly later.
Note: This conditioner works best after oiling the hair. So, after you soak the rice, if you have time, give yourself a hair oil massage at least an hour before you wash your hair.
Here's How You Can Use Rice Water For Acne Reduction
Why This Works?
Rice water has amazing hair benefits. Rinsing the hair with rice water is proven to be an effective treatment for rejuvenating the scalp and improve hair elasticity to prevent hair fall and breakage.[1] It contains vitamins B and C, both of which are great to revive damaged scalp. The amino acid present in rice target your hair follicles to stimulate new hair growth. Additionally, inositol, a carbohydrate present in rice is known to repair damaged hair and thus helps with hair fall.
The acidic lemon has amazing antibacterial properties that keep the scalp clean and healthy, away from any harmful bacteria. So, this remedy also works great for those struggling with dandruff.[2] All these amazing benefits makes this remedy a must-try. Have you tried it yet?
All Image Credit: Juhi Parmar YouTube Channel