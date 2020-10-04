Juhi Parmar Shares A DIY Rice Water Conditioner To Fight Hair Fall And Improve Hair Health Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Of all the hair issues, hair fall has to come at the top. A close competitor of dandruff, hair fall troubles women of all ages and hair textures. You can blame the hair care choice, lifestyle choices, unhealthy diet or the harsh hair products for the issue. No matter the reason, dealing with hair fall is always difficult. Home remedies have always proven to be the most effective course of treatment for hair fall. And we aren't the only one to believe that.

The gorgeous actress Juhi Parmar recently shared a rice water conditioner on her YouTube channel. This DIY conditioner is great for strengthening the hair to reduce hair fall and make your hair strong and beautiful. It is a completely natural conditioner that requires just 2 ingredients and is extremely easy to make. Take a look.

The Rice Water Conditioner

What you need

½ cup of rice

1 cup of water

Juice of half a lemon

Method of use

Soak the rice in water.

Let the rice soak for 2-3 hours.

Once the time is done, strain the rice and collect the water in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to it and mix well.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Squeeze out the extra water and pour the rice water solution on your scalp and hair.

Massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly later.

Note: This conditioner works best after oiling the hair. So, after you soak the rice, if you have time, give yourself a hair oil massage at least an hour before you wash your hair.

Why This Works?

Rice water has amazing hair benefits. Rinsing the hair with rice water is proven to be an effective treatment for rejuvenating the scalp and improve hair elasticity to prevent hair fall and breakage.[1] It contains vitamins B and C, both of which are great to revive damaged scalp. The amino acid present in rice target your hair follicles to stimulate new hair growth. Additionally, inositol, a carbohydrate present in rice is known to repair damaged hair and thus helps with hair fall.

The acidic lemon has amazing antibacterial properties that keep the scalp clean and healthy, away from any harmful bacteria. So, this remedy also works great for those struggling with dandruff.[2] All these amazing benefits makes this remedy a must-try. Have you tried it yet?

All Image Credit: Juhi Parmar YouTube Channel