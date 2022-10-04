Jacqueline Fernandez's Go-To Haircare Ingredients Are Egg White And Beer: Ways To Add It To Your Hair Care Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her dewy skin and glossy hair. On her Instagram, she posts about her skincare and haircare routine, so if you're curious, we scoured for her haircare secrets and found egg whites and beer are the divine mystery of her hair!

Yes, the simple and humble egg whites and beer.

"My hair is my most important asset, partly genetic, but I do take care of it and am proud that it is in excellent condition. It is very important to have a hair massage, as your hair should be in top condition before styling. The conditioner you use is all-important-hair needs that extra coating," Jacqueline Fernandez shared in an interview with a publication, partly thanking her genetics for the head full of glossy hair.

Jacqueline Fernandez Haircare Routine

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her love of at-home beauty treatments, like homemade face masks made with yoghurt and natural lip balm made with honey. Just like her skincare, Jacky does the same with her haircare too.

"An egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine. It is very important to have a hair massage, as your hair should be in top condition before styling," Jacky said.

Egg white mask for hair

Mix four tablespoons of almond milk, three tablespoons of egg white, and two tablespoons of coconut oil in a bowl.

Make sure all the ingredients are mixed well, and apply the mask gently to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair with cold water.

Make sure you don't use conditioner.

Use the mask thrice a week and watch your dry hair come back to life.

Egg white hair masks can be used to cleanse the scalp, strengthen hair, promote hair growth, and combat dandruff [1].

Beer rinse for shiny hair

Pour 1 cup of beer into an uncovered cup, then wait until it becomes flat.

As usual, wash and condition your hair.

Massage the flat beer into your hair and scalp.

Allow the beer to sit in your hair for 15 minutes.

Rinse your hair with cool water to get rid of the beer.

Even though claims that beer can help your hair are mostly unproven in clinical research, some ingredients in beer have some health benefits. Although these ingredients are mostly derived from diet, not from direct hair application, their justifications are mainly based on diet. Even so, many people swear by this method, so it might be worth a shot, especially if you have an extra bottle [2].

Try these and let us know if they worked for you!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 17:00 [IST]