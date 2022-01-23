How To Use Dry Shampoo: Is It Good For Dry Hair? Can I Use It Every Day? Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Dry shampoo is a hair product that claims to clean your hair by reducing oil, grease, and dirt. In contrast to wet shampoos and conditioners, dry shampoo can be applied to the hair while it is dry. Also, unlike wet shampoo, dry shampoo does not need to be removed from the hair. It is typically applied to the crown of the head and other areas where oil and shine accumulate.

In dry shampoos, active ingredients such as alcohols or starches are used to absorb oils and sweat from the hair. The removal of oils from your hair makes it appear cleaner. Most dry shampoos also contain a fragrance, which keeps your hair smelling fresh between washes.

In this article, we will explain how you can use dry shampoo and whether it is good for dry hair or not.

How To Use Dry Shampoo?

Depending on your hair type, texture, length, and oiliness, you may use dry shampoo differently.

Make sure your hair is dry and remove any pins or hair ties.

Hold the can of dry shampoo about six inches away from the crown of your head.

Spray a small amount of the solution directly onto your roots. You should not ignore the hair growth at the nape of your neck, above your ears, and at the back of your head.

Using your fingers, massage the dry shampoo into your hair.

While the shampoo dries on your scalp, you may blow a blast of cool air through your hair to give your hair some volume and natural bounce.

Is Dry Shampoo Good For Dry And Brittle Hair? Is It Good For Daily Use?

Dry shampoo, too, has its own minor side effects like any other product. Dry shampoo is not intended to clean your hair. It masquerades dirt and grease on your scalp. They are not a replacement for washing your hair. As a matter of fact, overusing dry shampoo can result in an itchy, dry scalp and breakage of dry and brittle hair.

Consider purchasing an organic commercial dry shampoo if you are concerned about the chemical ingredients on the label. Alternatively, you could make a DIY version of dry shampoo using ingredients from the pantry. Corn-starch and rice starch are both common absorbent starches.

You can make your own dry shampoo by taking 1/4 cup of corn-starch or rice starch and adding cinnamon or cocoa powder, depending on the colour of your hair. You may also add a few drops of essential oils as a natural fragrance.

