16 Amazing Ways To Tame Frizzy Hair Instantly

Frizz can be a nightmare to your good hair days. Those untamed tresses flying everywhere can mess up your entire look. Frizzy hair is an indication that something needs to be done. Mostly faced by people with curly hair, frizzy hair is a common issue which can be solved with some simple changes and tips that we are going to share with you today.

And if you are curious about the reason for your frizzy hair, here is the answer for you.

Why Does Your Hair Get Frizzy?

The outer layer of your hair acts as a protective shield for your hair. The chemicals we expose our hair to and the lack of proper care can damage the outer layer of your hair. This allows the cuticles, which naturally lie flat, to lift and the moisture to enter the hair. This swells up your hair and hence the frizz. This becomes more severe when your hair is extremely dry as it sucks all the moisture it can from the air around and in turn make the hair frizzy and unmanageable.

Luckily, we have some amazing tips that can easily fix the issue and beat the frizz instantly.

Tips To Get Rid Of Frizzy Hair Instantly

Be comb conscious A mistake as simple as using the wrong comb can make your hair frizzy. Using a thin comb to brush wet hair can tug on the hair roots leading to hair breakage and frizziness. You should use a wide-toothed comb to brush your hair and be gentle while doing it. Style it right Open hair is more prone to frizziness. If you are constantly becoming frizzy, go for bun and braid hairdos that will limit the exposure of your hair and the chances of it becoming frizzy. After you are done with the day and open your tresses, you will notice that the frizziness has settled quite a bit. Before you step into the shower A great way to prevent the frizz is to brush through your hair before hopping into the shower for a hair wash. Don’t be harsh while lathering the shampoo on your hair. No touching Most of us have a tendency to touch our hair constantly throughout the day. Stop that immediately. Touching your hair makes it static and frizz-prone. Don’t test the hair with a towel rub The first thing that we do after coming out of the shower is to rub the towel vigourously on our hair to dry it. You can’t imagine the damage this innocent mistake does to your hair. Stop with the towel rub. Use an old t-shirt instead and you will see a change after a few washes. Go alcohol-free Many of the beauty products contain alcohol. What the issue with alcohol is that it sucks the moisture of your hair and leaves it parched. Dry hair is one of the major reasons for frizziness as your hair makes up for the lost moisture by sucking it from the air around. Switch to more alcohol-free products. Go glycerin-rich and sulphate-free If you really want frizz-free hair, find gentle, sulphate-free shampoos. Sulphate makes your hair extremely dry and hence leads to frizzy hair. What you should look for in your shampoo is glycerin. Glycerin is a natural emollient that adds the much-needed moisture to your hair. Say no to heat-styling tools Blow drying your hair, curling it or straightening it using a flat iron is the last thing you should be doing if you have frizzy hair. Use heat-styling tools makes your hair dry and dehydrated, and makes them frizzy. Let your hair air dry instead. Wash less often Along with checking the ingredients of your shampoo, you should also look out for how often you are washing your hair. Do not wash your hair every day. Washing your hair twice a week is enough. Seal everything in place with a conditioner Conditioner is a must to use, especially if you have frizzy hair. It seals the cuticles and conditions the hair to make it smooth and frizz-free. Stay away from extensive hair treatments The extensive hair treatments that we think will revive our hair does more damage than good. They are infused with chemicals that damage the hair, making it prone to frizz. Brush less Unlike popular opinion, brushing your hair makes your hair frizzy rather than tackling the frizz. Brush your hair twice a day- once in the morning and then before going to bed. Switch to silk or satin stuff The cotton pillows suck the moisture of your hair. And as we know, that means giving an invitation to the frizz. So switch your cotton pillow to a silk or stain one. Also, get a satin or silk hair tie as well. Try hair accessories Hair accessories such as bobby pins can smoothen things instantly. These days we have some extravagant hair accessories that add to your style while hiding and taming the frizz. Invest in some funky hair accessories right now! DIY’s to your rescue Lack of moisture makes your hair frizzy. So, why not give your hair what it needs- hydration. Natural ingredients are the best way to do it. There are some amazing DIY that can instantly jazz up your hair and reduce the frizz. The instant oil trick You want to go out but the frizzy hair makes it difficult. We have an instant solution for you- use an oil. Take a few drops of oil on your hands, rub your palms together and lightly apply it on your hair. The frizz will be gone.