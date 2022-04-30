5 Herbs That Can Boost Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Haircare products are many -from pills to creams, herbs to fruits, the array of options in front of us is pretty impressive ngl. However, the one tiny issue here is that when there is a never-ending list of options, one can get confused, and rightfully so, if you ask me.

So, if you are like me, if you are someone who gets confused about what to buy for your beauty regime, you've come to the right place.

Herbs That Can Boost Hair Growth

1. Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and E. Amla extract has been found to have a beneficial effect on specific cells within hair follicles that can help prolong the growth phase, or anagen, of the hair cycle [1].

Massage the scalp with amla oil/extract for five to ten minutes before shampooing thoroughly. Amla is also available as an oral supplement in pills and powders.

Note: Amla may cause allergies in some people.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains a gel-like substance inside its leaves and thus is beneficial for improving scalp health. It is loaded with vitamins (more specifically, A, C, and E, which all have antioxidant properties), deeply moisturizing, soothing, and anti-inflammatory [2].

Look for pure aloe vera juice or gel products, and massage them into the scalp before shampooing. You will see the benefits of aloe vera on your scalp right away, noticing an improvement in how it feels and looks after just one use.

3. Rosemary Oil

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of rosemary oil make it a good choice for those suffering from scalp issues such as itchiness and flaking. In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it can also be beneficial for hair growth, as it helps keep the follicle healthy so that hair can grow [3].

Apply a few drops of oil to the scalp, massage it for five to ten minutes, and then shampoo immediately afterwards. In about four weeks, you will start to see some effects, and in four months, you can see how it impacts the health of your follicles and possible growth improvements.

4. Dandelion Root

When taken orally, dandelion root reduces inflammation in the scalp, making it a good supplement for those dealing with inflammatory scalp conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff [4].

It works well when combined with burdock root, another good detoxifier, as a tea. In ten to fourteen days, you should start seeing results.

Note: Dandelion root may interact negatively with other herbs, so it's good to consult your doctor if you take other herbal supplements.

5. Saw Palmetto

The saw palmetto plant's extract is found in many hair supplements containing various active ingredients. When taken orally in a concentrated form, the herb does appear to have a positive effect. The nutrients in these berries inhibit DHT (the hormone that causes hair loss) from damaging the hair follicles. Saw palmetto can be helpful for those suffering from male or female pattern baldness [5]. Oral administration is recommended, and you'll likely see the beginnings of some improvement around eight weeks.

Note: Before taking saw palmetto, consult your doctor.