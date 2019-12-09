This All-Natural Henna Hair Dye Is The Only Remedy You Need For Your Grey Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Grey hair is natural but not very convenient. And dyeing the hair seems like an organic option when you spot your hair turning grey. Henna has been long used as a natural hair dye to colour your hair reddish-brown at the comfort of your home[1] . Dyeing the hair using henna also becomes a lucrative option as henna has various benefits to offer for the hair.

A known cooling agent, henna has antibacterial and astringent properties that help maintain a healthy scalp[2] . Henna is believed to give you thick, lustrous and long hair. And so we use either the henna paste or powder available in the market to dye our hair. But, while many henna powder available in the market claim to be 100% pure, they rarely are. If you want to have an all-natural henna dye experience, it is fairly easy to make your own pure henna powder at home.

So, today, we bring to you henna hair dye process that is natural, safe and the only remedy you would need to treat your grey hair.

How To Make The Henna Powder At Home

Ingredients you need

Few handfuls of fresh henna leaves

A handful of hibiscus leaves, optional

A few hibiscus flowers, optional

A handful of curry leaves, optional

The process

Make sure to remove all the stems from the leaves as they make getting a finer powder difficult.

If hibiscus leaves and flowers and curry leaves are available to you, add that to the mix to get a more enriching end-product.

Wash the leaves and flowers(if you chose to put it) thoroughly.

Spread the henna leaves evenly on a flat platform and let it dry in the shade.

It will take 2-3 days for the leaves to dry completely.

The leaves are ready when you can crush them with your hands.

Once dried, put the leaves in a blender and grind them until you get a fine powder.

Using a sieve or a muslin cloth, filter the above-obtained henna powder to get a finer powder.

How To Prepare Henna Hair Dye

Ingredients you need

3-4 tbsp henna powder

1/2 cup water

A handful of tea leaves

1 tbsp amla power

The process

Soak the henna powder in a bowl of water. Let it soak for about 8 hours.

In a pan, take the half cup of water and put it on flame.

Add tea leaves to this and let it boil until the water is reduced to half of its initial quantity.

Strain the water to get the black tea solution. Allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Gradually add the tea in the henna paste while you continue to stir the mixture.

Add amla powder to this paste and mix well.

And there you have it- the all-natural henna paste, ready! Let's now move to the application process.

Note: Shampoo your hair and let it air dry before you start applying the henna paste. Clean hair works best to retain the henna colour.

The Application Process

Applying the henna hair dye can be a messy process and it can stain your hands and clothes as well. So, we suggest you wear an old t-shirt that you wouldn't be worried about spoiling. To protect your hands from staining, wear gloves before you dive into the application process.

Divide your hair into two sections and use a cosmetic brush to apply the henna to your scalp.

Keep sectioning your hair and applying the henna paste until you have covered the whole scalp.

Now, work the henna paste through the length of your hair such that it covers your hair from the roots to the tips.

Use a shower cap to cover your hair.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours until it is completely dry.

Rinsing It Off

We are now at the last step, that is rinsing off the henna from the hair. You just need water for this. Use cold or lukewarm water to rinse it off. Do not shampoo your hair, it can compromise the intensity of the henna colour. Below are the steps to follow to properly rinse your hair.

Rinse off your hair thoroughly until there is no residue left on your hair and scalp.

Squeeze out the excess water from your hair.

Apply some conditioner to the ends of your hair.

Leave it on for about a minute.

Rinse it off.

Let your hair air dry and enjoy your new reddish-brown tresses!

