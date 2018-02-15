Natural Remedies For Premature Greying Of Hair

1. Amla:

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and is great for anti-ageing purposes. You can definitely consume amla to see the changes, but to topically apply amla, you will have to boil some pieces of amla in coconut oil. Once the pieces turn dark, strain the oil and wait for it to turn lukewarm. Once it is cool, massage it on your scalp. Wash your hair with your regular shampoo after keeping the oil on overnight. Do this at least once every week, for best results.

2. Onion Juice:

Onions are rich in an enzyme called catalyse, which has been used for centuries to avoid premature greying of hair. People who wish to avoid grey hair are advised to rub an onion slice on their scalp. This was a trick used by people long before any hair dyes were available. Onion juice promotes the production of the catalyse enzyme in the scalp. Do this treatment every day before washing your hair.

3. Coconut Oil:

If you have any hair concerns, coconut oil is the go-to oil. It is the most penetrating oil. It gives needed nutrients to the hair and scalp and prevents greying before it is time.

4. Henna:

Henna is an amazing natural hair dye. Along with colouring your hair darker, it will strengthen, moisturize and condition your locks. For this, you can mix castor oil, lemon juice and henna together. If the paste looks too thick, you may add some water to make it a bit thinner. Apply this mixture on the entire length of your hair at least two hours before you wash your hair. For best results, do this treatment once every week.

5. Black Tea:

Black tea is another simple way to darken your hair and add shine to it. Boil some tea leaves in water and strain the leaves out when the tea is dark enough. Apply this on your hair and let it set for at least an hour. Wash it off with your regular shampoo. Do this every day for best results.

6. Curry Leaves:

Curry leaves add pigmentation to the hair. Boil around eight curry leaves in coconut oil until the leaves become charred. Strain the leaves out and massage the oil on your scalp. Use this oil once every week an hour before you wash your hair.

7. Coffee:

Along with tea, coffee is a great way to colour your hair darker. Boil coffee powder with water and apply this mix to the entire length of your hair after letting it cool for a while. Wash this off after an hour. Additionally, you can even use this mix to rinse your hair after washing and conditioning the hair. Be sure to strain out the coffee powder from the water, else you will have coffee rinds in your hair strands. The best part about this treatment is that you get to have the scent of coffee lingering on you the entire day.

8. Rosemary And Sage:

Both of these herbs are great for preventing greying of hair. Boil these two herbs together. Once you take the mixture off the flame, let it sit for a few hours. Strain out the herbs and then use this mix as a final rinse after you wash and condition your hair. Do this every time after you wash your hair.

We hope these tips to avoid premature greying of hair have helped you. Do follow Boldsky for more such beauty tips.