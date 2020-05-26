From Hair Fall To Split Ends, Did You Know These Grave Side Effects Of Permanent Hair Straightening?

1. Dry Hair Ever wondered about the steam that comes out of your tresses during the process of permanent hair straightening? Well, that is the moisture leaving your tresses. Permanently hair straightening loosely can be described in two steps: applying the chemicals to break the binds and applying extreme heat to your tresses to remould the texture of your hair. Both of these steps suck the moisture from your hair, leaving it dry and dehydrated. And we believe what a disaster dry hair is need not be spelt.

2 Itchy Scalp The process of permanent hair straightening involves a lot of chemicals. Some times the exposure to such harsh chemicals can lead to itchy and irritated scalp. In addition to that, loss of moisture in the scalp and the damage done to the hair follicles during the process can cause the itchiness and irritation to worsen. The Do's And Don'ts After Permanent Hair Straightening That You Need To Know RN

3. Split Ends Split ends is a common issue that many ladies face after getting permanent hair straightening. Due to the high amount of heat provides to your tresses, the hair cuticles get damaged resulting in split ends and hair prone to breakage.(1)

4. Hair Fall Exposure to high heat can do lots of damage to your hair and that involves your hair cuticles and the hair follicles.(1) Additionally, the chemicals applied to the hair during the hair straightening process can amount to terrible damage to the roots of your hair. All these factors lead to weakened hair roots and thus you experience drastic hair fall. Often it takes some time before the situation settles and for your hair to comes to its natural state.

5. Breakage Permanent hair straightening can leave your hair dry and vulnerable. The mix of heat and chemicals applied to your hair is enough to damage the hair cuticles and weaken your hair. This makes the hair extremely prone to breakage. It takes a lot of time for your hair to have its strength back. Permanent Hair Straightening- How Does It Work, Types, Cost, Advantages And Disadvantages

6. Stunted Hair Growth Healthy roots make up for healthy hair growth. Nourishment provided to the roots will result in long and strong hair. Permanent hair straightening might just be the opposite of nourishment to your hair. All the damage to your hair cuticles and hair follicles often result in stunted hair growth. Many women have complained about no or slow hair growth after the permanent hair straightening procedure.

7. Permanent Hair Loss Of all the damages done to your hair by hair straightening, the most grave are the ones that are permanent. Getting silky, smooth and poker-straight hair does not come without a cost. Hair fall might be a common side effect of permanent hair straightening but they have been instances when the hair that is lost did not grow back resulting in permanent hair loss. (1) This is a factor you need to consider before getting the treatment done.

8. Damage To The Natural Texture Of Hair Moulding the natural structure of your hair is the reason why permanent hair straightening works. The process works because the chemicals used break the natural bonds of your hair and the extreme heat applied to the hair allows the professional to remould the bonds and change the natural structure of your hair. While your hair looks amazing for a certain period of time, the effects of permanent hair straightening would inevitably wear off. And when it does, you would find that your hair does not restore to its natural state before the process but somewhere in the middle. And it is not always a beautiful or desired state.

9. Difference Between New And Treated Hair Hair straightening alters the look of the hair you already have. It will do nothing for the hair that grows afterwards. A few months into permanent hair straightening, your new hair will start to grow. It is going to be an issue, especially if you have naturally curly hair. The stark contrast between your natural and treated hair would be difficult to manage.