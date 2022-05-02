5 Hair Care Habits You Need To Stop This Summer And What To Do Instead Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Just like how certain habits are good, a few others are bad. And today, we will look into a few of these bad habits that you need to stop doing this summer - when it comes to your hair.

In the midst of the summer's heat, sun, pools, beaches and of course the air pollution, we need to ensure our hair gets the necessary care to stay healthy. As the sun is stronger and drier at this time of year, your hair strands are more prone to damage, leaving them dry and fragile. These are some tips and natural products to keep your hair healthy during the summer.

Hair Care Habits You Need To Doing Stop This Summer

1. Staying out in the sun

When exposed to intense UVA and UVB radiation, the hair loses its mass, consisting of crucial vitamins and proteins for the hair to be healthy and firm. Wear hats, caps, and thermal protectors if you are going to enjoy the sun.

2. Extra time in the pool

Once wet, dry hair absorbs water like a sponge. Chlorine in swimming pools leaves the hair dry, weak, and brittle due to its low pH. If you are swimming in the sea or the pool, moisten your hair before and after and, if necessary, use light moisturizing creams that do not require.

3. Hot baths

We all know how relaxing a warm bath can be, but hot water dissolves natural oils in your hair, just like on the skin. In addition, the high temperature stimulates the sebaceous glands on the scalp, which are already stimulated due to the hot climate, causing it to produce more oil. Therefore, the water temperature for a bath should be between warm and cold. Those who like hot water may want to finish the last rinse with cold water, increasing the strength and shine of your hair.

After bath care during summer - Do's and Dont's

Do not rub the towel on your hair to remove excess water from your hair. Instead, gently press it to remove the excess water.

Try to use wooden combs when combing, as they do not break the hair fibre (in addition to removing all static energy).

The best way to dry your hair is to let it naturally dry, but if you must use a thermal source to finish (such as a dryer or flat iron), note that these heat sources also cause the strands to dry, leaving them brittle and susceptible to breakage.

4. Tying the hair too tight

It's a struggle to maintain long hair during summer - so it's always in an updo or plait. Make sure you choose accessories that won't damage your hair and untie them carefully without pulling or breaking them.

5. Using the wrong (same) products

If your hair tends to get drier and frizzier during the summer, don't hesitate to change from your usual products. Instead, invest in creating a summer hair care routine with mild products.

In the summer, taking care of your hair can be a challenge, but adding these practices to your hair care routine can save you time and money later.

