Essential Oils For Curly Hair: Yes, These Oils Are Specially Made For Your Curly Twirls

Managing your curly hair can be a nightmare some days. Curly hair is extremely delicate. When you have curly hair, your hair tends to be drier since your body's natural oils cannot evenly penetrate the strand's lengths. Because of this, it is important to use oils to keep your hair moisturized. This is where essential oils come into play.

Essential Oils For Curly Hair

1. Ylang-Ylang oil

A mixture of oils made from flowers of the herb Cananga odorata, ylang-ylang oil helps create an optimal scalp environment by nurturing the follicles and helping to establish optimum follicle fitness. A proven antifungal, it may also help treat dandruff.

How to use:

You can use this oil as a hair mask or as a conditioner.

Mix five drops of ylang-ylang essential oil with a carrier oil, such as olive or coconut oil, and warm it gently - you do not want it to be too hot, just warm to the touch so that it does not burn your scalp.

Apply the product to your hair, massage it into your scalp, and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it out with shampoo afterwards.

2. Tea tree oil

The antifungal properties of tea tree oil are well known. As a cleansing agent, it can provide a powerful soothing sensation when added to products. Besides stimulating the scalp, it also fights dandruff and flaking.

How to use:

Mixing an essential oil like tea tree with a carrier oil is important.

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a bit of your favourite shampoo for a tingling and soothing effect.

As a hair growth stimulant, scalp massage, or hair mask, mix one to three drops of tea tree oil per teaspoon of carrier oil and apply it to your hair.

Massage it into your scalp for 3-5 minutes before letting it sit for 10-15 minutes (or longer if you so desire), and then rinse thoroughly.

3. Rosemary oil

A strong hair growth stimulant, this oil also has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Moreover, rosemary oil is excellent for alleviating and preventing dandruff. In addition to preventing hair loss, rosemary essential oil strengthens circulation.

How to use:

Rosemary oil is wonderful when mixed with shampoos or conditioners.

You will see significant results if you add three to five drops to your conditioner when washing your hair.

You may also use it for a scalp massage by adding it to any carrier oil and massaging it into your scalp for five minutes.

Next, rinse it thoroughly. You may also leave it in.

On A Final Note...

For curly hair, essential oils are excellent for supporting the scalp. Most curly-haired people do not wash their hair as often as people with straighter hair, leading to scalp problems. Carrier oil and essential oil can be applied to the scalp to maintain and improve scalp health.

