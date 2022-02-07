Best Oils For Dry Hair: 10 Oils That Are Not Coconut Oil Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Frizzy, dry hair is a big problem for both men and women. Not only does dry hair look dull, but it can also lead to hair loss. This is because your hair becomes dry, frizzy, lifeless, and dull in the absence of moisture. In addition, having dry hair also contributes to the growth of dandruff, which is caused by a dry scalp.

External factors may also cause dry hair. Among these can be the overuse of harsh hair products, excessive shampoo, the use of dyes, the overheating of the hair, too much exposure to wind and sun, high mineral levels in the water, and so on.

However, moisture is the most important factor for hair health. The only way to obtain this moisture is to consume a proper diet and oil your hair frequently. A simple solution to dry hair is to oil it frequently. There are a variety of essential oils that can help treat dry hair and provide the scalp with much-needed moisture.

So, here is the list of the best oils which helps you treat the problem of dry and frizzy hair.

Best Oils For Dry Hair

1. Lavender Oil

It is one of the most versatile oils in nature, and its uses are endless. For example, when your scalp is dry, lavender oil can be used to provide relief from itchiness. In addition, lavender oil helps promote hair growth.

2. Rosemary Oil

In addition to providing moisture to the scalp, rosemary oil also provides a way for dandruff to be gotten rid of and promotes hair growth.

3. Sandalwood Oil

When used on frizzy and dry hair ends, sandalwood oil is beneficial. Moreover, it soothes and nourishes the scalp while leaving a lingering scent that lingers in your hair for hours.

4. Geranium Oil

It is believed that geranium oil helps strengthen your hair from within. In addition, because of its nutrient content, geranium oil helps prevent hair loss on the scalp.

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids, just like coconut oil. Additionally, it contains emollients such as squalene and oleic acid, which make hair incredibly soft. Some research shows that olive oil can be help moisturize hair.

6. Almond Oil

Among its many benefits, almond oil contains omega-9 fatty acids (which add shine and can potentially stimulate new hair growth), vitamin E, and protein that can strengthen and prevent hair breakage. In addition, as a result of its emollient properties, this nut-derived oil softens and moisturizes the hair.

Note: Avoid almond oil you are allergic to nuts.

7. Argan Oil

The oil is exceptionally moisturizing since it contains vitamin E and fatty acids, beneficial for people with dry hair.

8. Castor Oil

The presence of antioxidants, antimicrobials and anti-inflammatory properties in castor oil may help remove dandruff and improve dry hair.

9. Jojoba Oil

As a result of its high content of vitamins such as A, B, C, and E and minerals like zinc and copper, this oil may be very moisturizing.

10. Macadamia Oil

Macadamia oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamins and may contribute to the appearance of smooth, shiny hair.

Note: Avoid macadamia oil if you are allergic to nuts.

11. Coconut Oil

Of course, we haven't forgotten coconut oil. The health benefits of coconut oil are attributed to its high omega-3 fatty acid content and vitamin E content, which improves the appearance of hair and is essential for the scalp's health.

