Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Lata Mangeshkar Had Walked Out Of School After Asha Bhosle Was Not Allowed To Attend Class
- News Hijab row: Students chose to sit in separate room, clarifies Karnataka education min BC Nagesh
- Technology BSNL Launches Rs. 197 Prepaid Plan To Take Over Airtel, Jio
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Odisha
- Education TN TRB Admit Card 2022 For PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Exam Released At trb.tn.nic.in, Download Here
- Finance How To Select The Best Mutual Fund For Investment And Good Returns?
- Sports IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Titans is the official name of franchise?
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open: Comes With Heads-Up Display
Best Oils For Dry Hair: 10 Oils That Are Not Coconut Oil
Frizzy, dry hair is a big problem for both men and women. Not only does dry hair look dull, but it can also lead to hair loss. This is because your hair becomes dry, frizzy, lifeless, and dull in the absence of moisture. In addition, having dry hair also contributes to the growth of dandruff, which is caused by a dry scalp.
External factors may also cause dry hair. Among these can be the overuse of harsh hair products, excessive shampoo, the use of dyes, the overheating of the hair, too much exposure to wind and sun, high mineral levels in the water, and so on.
However, moisture is the most important factor for hair health. The only way to obtain this moisture is to consume a proper diet and oil your hair frequently. A simple solution to dry hair is to oil it frequently. There are a variety of essential oils that can help treat dry hair and provide the scalp with much-needed moisture.
So, here is the list of the best oils which helps you treat the problem of dry and frizzy hair.
Best Oils For Dry Hair
1. Lavender Oil
It is one of the most versatile oils in nature, and its uses are endless. For example, when your scalp is dry, lavender oil can be used to provide relief from itchiness. In addition, lavender oil helps promote hair growth.
2. Rosemary Oil
In addition to providing moisture to the scalp, rosemary oil also provides a way for dandruff to be gotten rid of and promotes hair growth.
3. Sandalwood Oil
When used on frizzy and dry hair ends, sandalwood oil is beneficial. Moreover, it soothes and nourishes the scalp while leaving a lingering scent that lingers in your hair for hours.
4. Geranium Oil
It is believed that geranium oil helps strengthen your hair from within. In addition, because of its nutrient content, geranium oil helps prevent hair loss on the scalp.
5. Olive Oil
Olive oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids, just like coconut oil. Additionally, it contains emollients such as squalene and oleic acid, which make hair incredibly soft. Some research shows that olive oil can be help moisturize hair.
6. Almond Oil
Among its many benefits, almond oil contains omega-9 fatty acids (which add shine and can potentially stimulate new hair growth), vitamin E, and protein that can strengthen and prevent hair breakage. In addition, as a result of its emollient properties, this nut-derived oil softens and moisturizes the hair.
Note: Avoid almond oil you are allergic to nuts.
7. Argan Oil
The oil is exceptionally moisturizing since it contains vitamin E and fatty acids, beneficial for people with dry hair.
8. Castor Oil
The presence of antioxidants, antimicrobials and anti-inflammatory properties in castor oil may help remove dandruff and improve dry hair.
9. Jojoba Oil
As a result of its high content of vitamins such as A, B, C, and E and minerals like zinc and copper, this oil may be very moisturizing.
10. Macadamia Oil
Macadamia oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamins and may contribute to the appearance of smooth, shiny hair.
Note: Avoid macadamia oil if you are allergic to nuts.
11. Coconut Oil
Of course, we haven't forgotten coconut oil. The health benefits of coconut oil are attributed to its high omega-3 fatty acid content and vitamin E content, which improves the appearance of hair and is essential for the scalp's health.
- hair careHow To Use Dry Shampoo: Is It Good For Dry Hair? Can I Use It Every Day?
- hair careDry Hair In Men: Causes And How To Manage It?
- hair careHair Hacks To Bring Life Back To Your Dry Tresses
- hair careDIY Olive Oil Hair Masks To Nourish Dry Tresses
- hair careHow To Use Coconut Oil To Tackle 8 Most Common Hair Issues
- hair careHow Frequently Should You Wash Your Hair Based On Your Hair Type
- hair care8 Simple & Effective Hair Masks To Treat Dull & Damaged Hair
- hair careDIY Overnight Aloe Vera And Honey Mask For Dry Hair
- hair care10 Reasons For Dry And Brittle Hair
- hair careDIY: Mustard Oil Treatments For Dry Hair
- hair careBest Homemade Packs For Dry Hair
- hair careHow To Choose A Hair Oil According To Your Hair Type