6 Easy Ways To Add Volume To Your Hair

Having bouncy and voluminous hair is a common dream for most of us. Of course, heat tools and hair bounce products available in the market give an instant result, but at the cost of damaging the tresses.

Constant use of heating, and curling damage the roots of the hair which leads to hair breakage, and dull hair. So does that mean, one should forget about having beautiful, fuller hair? Not at all!

Image: Pexels

We have curated 6 easy ways that guarantee to add volume to your hair without any heat hair devices:

Go For a Smart Haircut

Having long hair is something most of us admire and glorify. But the long hair length is not an ideal choice if you have thin or fine hair as it mostly lacks volume. Fine hairs tend to grow messily after a certain point which can make the hair ends look thinner.

Ensure to trim the hair from time to time or go for a smart short or medium-length haircut to add volume to hair!

Choose The Right Shampoo & Conditioner

Markets are filled with hair product ranges including shampoo and conditioner that can make your hair look fuller and add bounce to them. So for adding some volume and life to dull, fine hair; you can select a shampoo & conditioner accordingly. Always read the product description before committing to hair care products.

Use a Dry Shampoo

Sporting oily, flat, and lifeless hair daily or for special occasions is not something we like to do. And tieing the hair in a bun can't be your everyday hair hack. That's where a dry shampoo becomes a handy solution!

Use a dry shampoo to add volume and bounce to the hair. It helps to rejuvenate and refresh the scalp!

Image: Pexels

Change The Hair Parting

Mostly we all stick to one particular hair parting that is comfortable for us. Of course, there is nothing wrong in preferring to style or part the hair in one particular direction but the hair gets used to that setting and you may not be comfortable parting the hair differently.

Break this common hair custom or routine and go for a different parting the next time. For example, if you part hairs to the right side, try parting it to the left side and vice versa. This hair trick may not guarantee a fuller hair look but will provide a new look to you!

Use Hair Extensions

If you think using a hair extension means not being comfortable or proud of your hair, then you are wrong. Hair extensions are super handy solutions when you want to give a voluminous look to your hair for special occasions. Whether you plan to tie hairs in a sleek ponytail or keep the tresses open, using a hair extension is a quick hair hack!

Create Curls With Rollers

To give an instant bounce and volume to the hairs, use velcro rollers. Part your hair in sections and use rollers to curl the hair. Allow the hairs to set curls for a minimum of 40 minutes or more. Rollers are the best choice to use for creating the bouncy, curly look without any heating device!